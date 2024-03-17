Start your week smart: Fani Willis, Russian election, Realtor commissions, Pence endorsement, arrest in poisoning

Faith Karimi
By Faith Karimi and Daniel Wine, CNN
4 minute read
Updated 9:02 AM EDT, Sun March 17, 2024
CNN  — 

The public absence of Catherine, Princess of Wales, has morphed into an international punchline with amateur detectives combining real concern with outlandish conspiracy.

Here’s what else you need to know to Start Your Week Smart.

The weekend that was

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis can stay on and prosecute the Georgia 2020 election interference racketeering case against former President Donald Trump and 14 of his co-defendants, a judge ruled. Nathan Wade, the special prosecutor with whom she engaged in a romantic relationship, resigned from the case.
• On the third and final day of voting in Russia’s presidential election, lines at some polling stations grew after supporters of the deceased opposition leader Alexey Navalny called on people to protest the election. A wave of Ukrainian drones also targeted various parts of the country, including Moscow.
• The 6% commission, a standard in home purchases, is no more. In a sweeping move expected to reduce the cost of buying and selling a home, the National Association of Realtors announced a settlement with homesellers, agreeing to end landmark antitrust lawsuits by paying $418 million in damages and eliminating rules on commissions.
• Former Vice President Mike Pence said he “cannot in good conscience” endorse presumptive GOP nominee Donald Trump, a stunning repudiation of his former running mate and the president he served with.
• Blaise Taylor, an analyst at Texas A&M and son of the associate head coach, was arrested after being indicted in the 2023 deaths of his girlfriend and her unborn child, authorities said. Taylor is a former college football star at Arkansas State.

The week ahead

Tuesday
Several states are holding primary elections, including Arizona, Florida and Illinois. The primary for the special election to fill former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s seat is also on Tuesday. He represented California’s 20th Congressional District and announced last year that he was stepping down.

Wednesday
﻿The Fed will announce a decision on interest rates. Federal Reserve officials said the economy is likely to soften this year, allowing the central bank to start cutting rates. The US economy added 275,000 jobs last month, and the unemployment rate rose to 3.9%, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Thursday
The owners of a Colorado funeral home accused of improperly storing bodies will be in court for an arraignment hearing. In January, a judge determined there was probable cause for multiple counts against Jon and Carie Hallford, including money laundering, forgery and abuse of a corpse. An investigation began after a foul odor was reported at the funeral home in Penrose.

Friday
Congress is running up on yet another government funding deadline, with one week to go before a potential partial shutdown of critical departments. The federal government has once more begun the mandatory process of planning to bring the affected agencies’ nonessential functions to a halt.

One Thing: Haiti on the brink
In this week’s “One Thing” podcast, CNN’s David Culver and Caitlin Hu explain how gang violence helped lead to the resignation of Haiti’s prime minister, and what comes next for citizens desperate for food and stability. Listen here.

Photos of the week

A protester reacts while tires burn in a street in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, on Tuesday, March 12.
Clarens Siffroy/AFP/Getty Images
A child plays with a sparkler in Rafah, Gaza, on the eve of Ramadan, the Muslim holy month, on Sunday, March 10. For the children in Gaza, Ramadan brings a semblance of normalcy. But Palestinians told CNN that Israel's war against Hamas has crushed hopes of observing a peaceful month of fasting, festivities and worship this year.
Said Khatib/AFP/Getty Images
Emma Stone, center left, embraces fellow actress Sally Field as Michelle Yeoh, front left, and Jennifer Lawrence stand backstage at the Academy Awards on Sunday, March 10. Stone had just won her second Oscar for best actress — this time for her role in "Poor Things."
Al Seib/AMPAS/Getty Images
Former special counsel Robert Hur appears before the House Judiciary Committee in Washington, DC, on Tuesday, March 12. Hur was there to explain his investigation into President Joe Biden's handling of classified documents — an investigation that led to no charges against the president but plenty of consternation among Democrats when Hur described Biden as a "well-meaning, elderly man with a poor memory" in his report. Republicans attacked Biden as they pressed Hur on his decision not to prosecute the president, while Democrats criticized Hur for his comments about Biden's memory.
Al Drago/Bloomberg/Getty Images
A Great Dane kisses its handler during the Crufts dog show in Birmingham, England, on Saturday, March 9.
Oli Scarff/AFP/Getty Images
Pope Francis tries to catch his cap in St. Peter's Square as the wind blows it away at the Vatican on Wednesday, March 13.
Andrew Medichini/AP
Police officers work outside Madrid's Metropolitano Stadium, where fans lit flares before a Champions League match between Atlético Madrid and Inter Milan on Wednesday, March 13.
Violeta Santos Moura/Reuters
Workers assemble a Porsche Macan at a plant in Leipzig, Germany, on Monday, March 11.
Ronny Hartmann/AFP/Getty Images
TikTok supporters gather near the US Capitol in Washington, DC, on Wednesday, March 13. The House voted with bipartisan, overwhelming fashion to pass a bill that could lead to a nationwide ban against TikTok, a major challenge to one of the world's most popular social media apps. The bill would prohibit TikTok from US app stores unless the social media platform — used by roughly 170 million Americans — is spun off from its Chinese parent company, ByteDance. It's not yet clear what the future of the bill will be in the Senate.
Kent Nishimura/The New York Times/Redux
UNLV basketball players celebrate after they defeated San Diego State to win the Mountain West Conference tournament on Wednesday, March 13.
Ian Maule/AP
Ryan Gosling performs the Oscar-nominated song "I'm Just Ken" during the Academy Awards show on Sunday, March 10. The song is from the movie "Barbie," which also earned Gosling an Oscar nomination for best supporting actor.
Mike Blake/Reuters
A commuter picks up a copy of the Evening Standard, featuring a cover story on Catherine, the Princess of Wales, at a subway station in London on Tuesday, March 12. This was after several major news agencies had withdrawn a photo distributed by Kensington Palace showing Catherine and her children, saying they believed the photo had been manipulated. In a statement, Catherine acknowledged that she used an editing tool or tools to alter the image.
Hollie Adams/Reuters
Workers from the humanitarian ship Ocean Viking attend to migrants who were rescued from a deflating rubber dinghy in the central Mediterranean Sea on Wednesday, March 12. Migrants reported that some 50 people died during their journey, which started in Libya a week earlier.
Johanna de Tessieres/SOS Mediterranee/AP
SpaceX's Starship, the world's most powerful rocket, lifts off from Boca Chica, Texas, on Thursday, March 14. It was the rocket's third test flight, and multiple milestones were achieved before the rocket was lost.
Chandan Khanna/AFP/Getty Images
Wendy Adriaens, founder of the animal rescue farm De Passiehoeve, hugs Blue, a 6-year-old female ostrich, at the farm in Kalmthout, Belgium, on Friday, March 8.
Yves Herman/Reuters
A man sits on the hood of his car in a flooded street in Avellaneda, Argentina, on Tuesday, March 12. Storms flooded parts of Buenos Aires and the area around it.
Luis Robayo/AFP/Getty Images
James Crumbley exits a courtroom in Pontiac, Michigan, after a jury found him guilty of involuntary manslaughter on Thursday, March 14. Crumbley's son Ethan was sentenced to life in prison last year for gunning down four classmates at Oxford High School in 2021. Prosecutors in closing arguments Wednesday said James Crumbley was "grossly negligent" because he bought a gun for his son days before the attack, failed to properly secure it, ignored his son's deteriorating mental health and did not take "reasonable care" to prevent foreseeable danger.
Bill Pugliano/Getty Images
Jeff Askey, riding County Jail, competes in the bull riding event at The American Rodeo in Arlington, Texas, on Saturday, March 9.
Al Bello/Getty Images for Teton Ridge
Israeli soldiers attend a funeral for Staff Sgt. David Sasson in Netanya, Israel, on Thursday, March 7. The Israel Defense Force announced a day earlier that Sasson, 21, had been killed while fighting in southern Gaza. Israel launched its military offensive in Gaza after the militant group Hamas killed at least 1,200 people and kidnapped more than 250 others in southern Israel on October 7.
Amir Levy/Getty Images
People walk down stairs at the Museum Küppersmühle in Duisburg, Germany, on Friday, March 8.
Martin Meissner/AP
John Cena presents the Academy Award for best costume design on Sunday, March 10. During the bit, show host Jimmy Kimmel coaxed Cena out on stage after Cena had second thoughts about streaking across stage. "Costumes are so important," Cena joked before presenting the Oscar to Holly Waddington and "Poor Things."
Frank Micelotta/Disney/Getty Images
Hindu holy men from India smoke marijuana on the banks of the Bagmati River during the Maha Shivaratri festival in Kathmandu, Nepal, on Friday, March 8.
Niranjan Shrestha/AP
Slalom canoeist Finn Butcher paddles down a whitewater course in Auckland, New Zealand, on Wednesday, March 13. He qualified for the Summer Olympics that will take place later this year in Paris.
Phil Walter/Getty Images for NZOC
Displaced Palestinians gather to collect food donated by a charitable youth group in Rafah, Gaza, on Tuesday, March 12. Gaza's entire population of roughly 2.2 million people are facing "crisis or worse levels of acute food insecurity," according to the World Food Programme, which warns child malnutrition in the enclave is "higher than anywhere in the world."
Loay Ayyoub/The Washington Post/Getty Images
Lightning strikes during a thunderstorm in Montevideo, Uruguay, on Friday, March 8.
Mariana Suarez/AFP/Getty Images
Ariana Grande arrives to the Oscars red carpet on Sunday, March 10. See this year's best red carpet looks.
John Locher/AP
A bee approaches a cherry plum blossom in Brandenburg, Germany, on Wednesday, March 13.
Patrick Pleul/picture alliance/Getty Images
Police clash with protesters during a student demonstration in front of the Greek Parliament in Athens on Friday, March 8. Thousands of students protested a day before lawmakers passed a bill that will allow foreign private universities to set up branches in the country, according to the Reuters news agency.
Angelos Tzortzinis/AFP/Getty Images
Elise Mertens serves to Naomi Osaka during the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, California, on Monday, March 11.
Mark J. Terrill/AP
Children jump on trampolines in Alexandra, a South African township near Johannesburg, on Saturday, March 9.
Olympia de Maismont/AFP/Getty Images
Members of the US Air Force fly over the Mediterranean Sea to drop humanitarian aid over Gaza on Thursday, March 14.
Leo Correa/AP
Activists shout slogans during an International Women's Day protest in Manila, Philippines, on Friday, March 8.
Aaron Favila/AP
A woman reads the Quran at the Istiqlal Mosque in Jakarta, Indonesia, while waiting to break her Ramadan fast on Tuesday, March 12.
Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana/Reuters
A new Ukrainian recruit takes part in a military exercise in central Ukraine on Tuesday, March 12.
Viacheslav Ratynskyi/Reuters
Former US President Donald Trump takes the stage during a campaign rally in Rome, Georgia, on Saturday, March 9. Trump won the state's Republican primary a few days later, taking another step toward locking down the party's presidential nomination.
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
Artist Liu Bolin performs at the Hoepli International Bookshop in Milan, Italy, on Tuesday, March 12. Bolin has been called "the invisible man," achieving international fame as an artist who makes camouflage his distinctive trait. Here, he uses body paint to integrate himself with the background. See last week in 32 photos.
Emanuele Cremaschi/Getty Images
What’s happening in entertainment

TV and streaming
“Palm Royale” starts streaming on Apple TV+ on Wednesday. The show, set in the colorful Palm Beach high society circa 1960s, features Kristen Wiig, Kaia Gerber and Allison Janney.

On the big screen
“The American Society of Magical Negroes” premiered Friday in US theaters. It’s rated PG-13. It starts and ends quite well, CNN’s Brian Lowry writes. It’s what’s in between that dilutes the satirical punch.

What’s happening in sports

At a glance …
March Madness is here for men’s and women’s college basketball, and today is Selection Sunday — with the tournament getting underway Tuesday. Here’s the full schedule.

The Los Angeles Dodgers and the San Diego Padres are opening the Major League Baseball regular season in Seoul. The two-game series, dubbed the Seoul Series, will be held Wednesday and Thursday. These are the first MLB games to be played in South Korea.

The Los Angeles Marathon is today, with a course that starts at Dodger Stadium and ends in Century City. The race kicks off at 6:30 a.m. local time.

Quiz time!

Looking for a challenge to start your week? Take CNN’s news quiz to see how much you remember from the week that was! So far, 73% of fellow quiz fans have gotten eight or more questions right. How will you fare?

Play me off …

Well, hello there, spring!
The first day of spring is Tuesday. Goodbye, weird and indecisive winter. 👋
