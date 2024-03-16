Lottery forms are seen at a supermarket in Miami in 2023.
Wilfredo Lee/AP/File
CNN  — 

The Mega Millions jackpot climbed to an estimated $875 million after there was no grand prize winner Friday night.

The winning numbers for Friday night’s drawing were 13, 25, 50, 51 and 66, with a Mega Ball of 6. It was the 28th consecutive Mega Millions drawing with no ticket matching all six numbers, according to Mega Millions.

The bigger jackpot – with an $413.5 million cash option – will be up for grabs during the next drawing on Tuesday, Mega Millions said.

While no one nabbed the jackpot Friday, a single ticket sold in New York matched the five white numbers to win a $1 million prize, Mega Millions said.

The Mega Millions jackpot has not been won since December 2023, when two tickets in California shared a $394 million prize.

The overall odds of winning any Mega Millions prize are 1 in 24, but the odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 302,575,350, according to Mega Millions.