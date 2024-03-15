CNN —

Manchester City has been drawn against Real Madrid in a mouthwatering Champions League quarterfinal clash.

Real Madrid will be looking for revenge after suffering a 5-1 aggregate drubbing at the hands of City in last season’s semifinals, as Pep Guardiola’s side went on to win the title for the first time in the club’s history.

Elsewhere, Harry Kane will return to north London for the first time since leaving Tottenham for Bayern Munich last summer after the Bavarians were drawn on Friday against Arsenal in the quarterfinals.

Kane regularly inflicted punishment on Arsenal while at Spurs and Bayern will be hoping for more of the same in what has been a rollercoaster season for the team, despite the England international’s remarkable goal tally since joining the German club.

In what is likely to be Kylian Mbappé’s final season at Paris Saint-Germain, the French champion will play a Barcelona team that will bid farewell to manager Xavi at the end of the current campaign.

Victory in the Champions League would be the perfect send off for both men, but neither side are considered to be among the favorites to lift the trophy.

Finally, Atletico Madrid and Borussia Dortmund - arguably the two underdog teams in the quarterfinals - will face off in perhaps the most even of the ties for a place in the semifinals.

Atletico last reached the semifinals in 2017, while Dortmund hasn’t reached the last four since it made the final back in 2013 where it lost to Bayern.

Draw in full

Arsenal vs. Bayern Munich

Atletico Madrid vs. Borussia Dortmund

Real Madrid vs. Manchester City

Paris Saint-Germain vs. Barcelona