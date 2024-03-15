Editor’s note: Season 9 of the podcast Chasing Life With Dr. Sanjay Gupta explores the intersection between body weight and health. We delve into a wide range of topics, including the science behind new weight loss drugs, weight gain around menopause, and the evolutionary reasons behind why losing weight is so hard. You can listen here.

(CNN) — When the American Medical Association voted to recognize obesity as a disease in 2013, the largest professional group of doctors paved the way for the condition to finally be taken seriously.

At the time, and even now, much controversy surrounded the decision. But slowly the needle is moving, from the assumption that obesity is the fault of those who have it (they are lazy and have no willpower) to it being a chronic condition that puts health at risk and may need long-term medical management. Still, many people, including those in the fat acceptance movement, do not believe their bodies should be pathologized.

By now, the statistics are familiar: Around 42% of adult Americans are obese, according to the latest numbers from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and another 31% are overweight. And the health conditions linked to obesity — high blood pressure, type 2 diabetes, high cholesterol, heart disease and stroke, to name a few — are well-documented.

But what exactly makes obesity a disease, and are all people who carry extra weight unhealthy?

“One of the important things we’ve learned is that obesity is a brain condition, for lack of a better term,” Giles Yeo, a world-renowned geneticist at the University of Cambridge and a pioneer in the field of obesity research, told CNN Chief Medical Correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta on the podcast Chasing Life recently.

“It is now clear — crystal clear, unequivocal — that (obesity) is a brain problem: It is a problem of our brain influencing the hunger,” Yeo said. “So, hunger is a brain scenario, even though the feeling of hunger comes from your stomach. And we now know that obesity is just your brain influencing what you eat and how you eat.”

While carrying extra pounds can lead to many inconveniences (such as arthritis and sleep apnea), Yeo said it alone won’t kill you. But it is dangerous to carry too much extra fat because once your fat cells fill up — Yeo calls them “professional fat-storing organs” — then the fat spills over into other parts of the body, such as internal organs and muscles, that are not designed to store fat. And that is when metabolic problems begin to take root, which can eventually lead to conditions such as cardiovascular disease.

However, not every person with extra weight is necessarily living with a disease, Yeo said.

“If you redefine the term obesity — I am maybe doing some verbal gymnastics here, but I think it is an important nuance — the moment we begin to understand that obesity is not high body weight, but (rather) obesity is a state w