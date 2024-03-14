Sign up for CNN’s Wonder Theory science newsletter. Explore the universe with news on fascinating discoveries, scientific advancements and more.

After two nail-biting and explosive test flights in 2023, a SpaceX Starship rocket is back on the launchpad at the Starbase facility in Boca Chica, Texas.

The deep-space rocket system is aiming to make it through an hour-long integrated flight test. If successful, the spacecraft will splash down in the Indian Ocean, putting the gargantuan vehicle in a position to move on to more complex test flights and, eventually, carry NASA astronauts to the moon’s surface.

The target launch time was pushed back several times Thursday morning, most recently to give officials more time to clear some wayward boats out of nearby keep-out zones for safety reasons.

The current launch target 8:25 a.m. CT (9:25 a.m. ET), SpaceX said Thursday, adding that the company was moving forward with loading propellant onto the vehicle.

SpaceX said earlier on Thursday that it expects there is about a 70% chance that weather conditions will be good enough for takeoff. SpaceX noted it was “keeping an eye on winds.”

The launch could take place anytime during a 110-minute window that will close at 8:50 a.m. CT (9:50 a.m. ET) Thursday, according to an email from SpaceX sent Wednesday afternoon. The event will begin streaming live on the company’s website about 30 minutes before the highly anticipated takeoff.

SpaceX considers the Starship system crucial to its founding mission: to carry humans to Mars for the first time. And critically, NASA has chosen Starship as the landing vehicle that will ferry its astronauts to the lunar surface on the Artemis III mission slated to take off as soon as September 2026.

If all goes according to plan during Thursday’s test flight, the Super Heavy booster — the first stage, or bottommost part, of the launch vehicle — will roar to life and soar out over the Gulf of Mexico.

Nearly three minutes into flight, the Super Heavy booster will burn through most of its fuel and break away from the Starship spacecraft, the upper stage that rides atop the Super Heavy.

The booster will then aim to make an autonomous, controlled landing in the ocean, while the Starship spacecraft uses its own engines to continue propelling itself to breakneck speeds.

Aiming for orbital speeds

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has said a primary goal of these early test flights is to get Starship to orbital speeds — velocities quick enough to allow the spacecraft to enter a stable orbit around Earth.

Typically, such a feat requires speeds topping 17,500 miles per hour (28,000 kilometers per hour).

Starship will not, however, aim to actually enter orbit on this flight. Instead, the spacecraft will make a hard landing in the Indian Ocean — hopefully more than 230 miles (370 kilometers) away from the nearest land mass, according to documents published by the Federal Aviation Administration, which licenses commercial rocket launches.

Starship tests and tech demos

Starship will have to burn its engine for about six minutes before it enters a coasting phase. The spacecraft will then run through a few key tests and tech demonstrations.

First, Starship will attempt to open its payload door — a hatch that must swing ajar for the capsule to deploy satellites into space on future missions.

Then, SpaceX will also carry out what the company is calling a “propellant transfer demonstration.” The goal is to move some of the propellant on board the Starship vehicle from one tank to another, according to a December email from NASA explaining the test.

