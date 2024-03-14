CNN —

Jury deliberations continue Thursday in the manslaughter trial of James Crumbley, the father of the teenager who killed four students at a Michigan high school in 2021 – a case that is testing the limits of who is responsible for a mass shooting.

Prosecutors in closing arguments Wednesday said Crumbley was responsible for his son’s mass shooting because he was “grossly negligent,” while the defense argued that he simply didn’t know about his son’s issues or plans.

Crumbley awaits a verdict on four counts of involuntary manslaughter.

The jury began deliberations for about an hour Wednesday after closing arguments. They are set to return Thursday morning to continue deliberations.

If the jury finds Crumbley guilty, he could face up to 15 years in prison. His wife, Jennifer Crumbley, was convicted of the same charges just last month and faces the same maximum punishment at her scheduled April 9 sentencing.

James Crumbley bought a SIG Sauer 9mm gun for his son days before the attack, failed to properly secure it, ignored his son’s deteriorating mental health and did not take “reasonable care” to prevent foreseeable danger, prosecutors said in closing arguments on Wednesday.

“James Crumbley is not on trial for what his son did,” Oakland County Prosecuting Attorney Karen McDonald said. “James Crumbley is on trial for what he did and what he didn’t do.”

In a rebuttal, defense attorney Mariell Lehman asserted the prosecution’s case lacked evidence and was based on “assumptions and hindsight.”

“You heard no testimony and you saw no evidence that James had any knowledge that his son was a danger to anyone,” she said.

The jury is now deliberating more than two years after Ethan Crumbley, then 15, used the SIG Sauer 9mm to kill four students and wound six students and a teacher at Oxford High School on November 30, 2021.

Ethan was sentenced last year to life in prison without parole after pleading guilty to terrorism causing death, four counts of murder and 19 other related charges. He did not testify in either of his parents’ trials, as his attorneys said he would invoke his Fifth Amendment right to silence.

In a case last month highlighted by her own testimony, Jennifer Crumbley pushed blame onto others and expressed no regrets.

Jennifer Crumbley’s case was the first time a parent of a school shooter was held directly responsible for the killings. In the past, parents have faced liability for their child’s actions, such as with neglect or firearms charges.

The high-profile cases against the parents have drawn national attention as prosecutors aiming to expand the scope of blame in mass shootings have used an unusual and novel legal strategy by arguing the shooter’s parents are responsible for the deaths because they got him a gun and disregarded signs of his mental health issues.

Mental health and gun security were key focuses in the trial

James Crumbley’s trial began last week and featured testimony from shooting survivors, police investigators and school employees. Key allegations against Crumbley were that he failed to properly secure the firearm and ignored warning signs of his son’s deteriorating mental health.

The prosecution rested its case after calling 15 witnesses over the past week. The defense called one witness, James Crumbley’s sister Karen, who testified that she had spent several days with the Crumbley family in April and June 2021 and did not notice anything concerning. James Crumbley declined to testify.

“It is my decision to remain silent,” he said with the jury out of the courtroom.

In arguments, prosecutors focused on Crumbley’s decision to purchase a firearm for his son as a gift four days before the shooting and how he stored it.

According to testimony, James purchased the weapon for his son on Black Friday in 2021, and he later told investigators he hid it in a case in his armoire, with the bullets hidden in a different spot under some jeans.

“I will have to find where my dad hid my 9mm before I can shoot the school,” the then-15-year-old wrote in a journal entry before the shooting.

How the murder weapon was secured and how the shooter gained access to it has been a key point of contention.

A detective said that a cable lock sold with the SIG Sauer was found still in its plastic packaging, and no other firearm locking mechanisms were found in the home.

Meanwhile, the defense has questioned whether a different locking mechanism may have been used to secure the firearm.

Prosecutors also argued James Crumbley missed clear warning signs that his son needed help.

“I actually asked my dad to take (me) to the Doctor yesterday but he just gave me some pills and told me to ‘Suck it up,’” the shooter wrote in a text to a friend in April 2021, when he said he was hearing people talking to him and seeing someone in the distance.

The jury heard from Oxford High School counselor Shawn Hopkins, who testified he recommended the parents take Ethan out of school to get mental health treatment the day of the shooting, but Jennifer Crumbley said they wouldn’t be able to do so because they had work. James Crumbley did not protest, the counselor testified.

The school employees and the parents agreed to keep Ethan in class for the day, the employees testified. About two hours later, the teenager took the gun out of his backpack and opened fire, killing Madisyn Baldwin, 17; Tate Myre, 16; Hana St. Juliana, 14; and Justin Shilling, 17.

Lehman, the defense attorney, argued there was no evidence the shooter actually asked for help and no evidence his father declined to help. “James had no idea that his son was having a hard time,” she said.

McDonald, the prosecutor, argued a 911 call that James made after the shooting to report the gun was missing indicated “foreseeability.”

“James Crumbley was presented with the easiest, most glaring opportunities to prevent the deaths of these four students, and he did nothing,” McDonald said. “He did nothing – over and over and over again.”

Lehman disagreed, pleading ignorance on her client’s behalf. She told the court that James did not know his son had gained access to the weapon and did not believe there was an imminent, immediate threat of danger.

“James Crumbley had no idea what his son was capable of, he had no idea what his son was planning, and he had absolutely no idea that his son had access to those firearms,” Lehman said.