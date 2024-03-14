Bengaluru, India CNN —

The water tanker arrives once every two weeks, its 1,000 liters expected to serve hundreds of people in this suburb of India’s most high-tech metropolis, where women carrying empty buckets come clamoring to quench their thirst.

The sight is not unusual says Susheela, a resident of the suburb of Bandepalya, who goes by one name and needs the water for her family of four. “Sometimes fights break out, there is a lot of arguing,” she said. “But what do we do? We need water. We are desperate.”

Susheela’s taps – like millions of others – in the southern city of Bengaluru have run dry and the borewells that supply water to her household are empty.

The tech hub, known as India’s “Silicon Valley” and home to giant multinationals like Infosys and Wipro, requires about 2 billion liters (528 million gallons) of water for its nearly 14 million residents every day. But those numbers dwindled to alarming levels, falling about 50% over the past week, according to the chairman of the city’s water supply and sewage board, V. Ram Prasat Manohar.

Residents have been advised to use water sparingly – encouraged to bathe on alternate days, use disposable cutlery, and limit washing clothes and utensils.

It’s a crisis that has been described as dire by those who live in Bengaluru – and experts warn it is only going to get worse as mercury levels climb in the lead up to summer.

“I have been warning about this for over a decade,” said climate scientist T.V. Ramachandra, from the Centre for Ecological Sciences. “It’s a culmination of unplanned urban growth, rapid deforestation and the ongoing climate crisis – and everyone is paying the price.”

From India’s garden city to dried up lakes

For decades, Bengaluru – also known as Bangalore – had a reputation for its wide network of man-made lakes that provided water to the city’s residents. The abundance of greenery and surrounding forests, boosted by its 900-meter (nearly 3,000 feet) elevation and pleasant climate, earned it the moniker “India’s garden city.”

But since the early 1990s, Bengaluru has undergone rapid urbanization, as its transformation into a major tech center resulted in exponential growth. Developers cut down the forests and built around its lakes as the city of about 4 million exploded to house more than three times that.

As layers of tarmac swept through the city, Bengaluru lost its ability to absorb water, Ramachandra said.

“Today 83% of Bangalore is covered in concrete,” he added. “There is no vegetation. There is no way that groundwater recharging can happen further to go to the underlying layers. This is a big problem.”

The gardens of Karnataka Raj Bhavan, the residence of the state governor, in 2018. Bengaluru was once known as "India's Garden City." Arijit Sen/Hindustan Times/Getty Images

More than 70% of the city’s water comes from the Cauvery River, a major waterway that flows through southern Karnataka state, of which Bengaluru is the capital.

But as the city expanded, authorities didn’t have enough time to extend its network of water pipes into the new neighborhoods, with these areas relying on groundwater extracted by borewells.

A weak monsoon last year depleted groundwater levels, causing a water shortage for the city’s huge population.

But for about 4 million of them who rely on the borewells and live mostly on the outskirts of the city, the situation is much worse. Some 7,000 of the city’s 16,000-odd borewells have run dry, according to Bengaluru’s Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar – and experts say the focus should be on helping them.

“For the 11 million people (dependent on the Cauvery River), there’s a bit of scarcity but not too much of a crisis,” said civil engineer and Bengaluru-based water researcher Vishwanathan, who goes by one name.

“For the other three and a half million people who are completely dependent on groundwater, there is a crisis because groundwater is going dry.”

A cow walks across the arid Nallurahalli lake at Whitefield in Bengaluru on March 10, 2024. Idrees Mohammed/AFP/Getty Images

‘Pushing families to the limit’

Residents from Bandepalya, a low-income community suburb in the city’s south, line up with buckets from 9 a.m., waiting for the water tanker to arrive.

Private tankers commissioned by the government distribute water to neighborhoods when river and groundwater levels run low, charging residents for the service and hiking prices when demand rises.

About four hours later, as the afternoon arrives in Bandepalya, so too does the tanker.

Scenes of chaos and anxiety follow as they hustle to fill their buckets and bring them home. Women try to fill two large buckets each to carry to their homes nearby. One woman begins to hit the vessel to check its water levels.

The tanker is emptied within minutes.

“We get water once in 15 days and have to buy water on a daily basis,” said resident Kumkum, who also goes by one name, from her home, adding that she is using bottled water to wash her children’s faces in the mornings.

Kumkum’s youngest child has fallen sick with a high fever because of the crisis.

“All these drums are empty and haven’t had water in them in days,” she said as she pointed to the empty buckets in her home. “We can’t wash our clothes or our utensils. We will catch rainwater just for our chores during the monsoon.”