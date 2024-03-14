CNN —

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, is back on Instagram.

On Thursday, Meghan returned to the social media platform after deactivating her personal account in 2018. Upon her return, the former “Suits” star appears to be launching a new business venture called the American Riviera Orchard.

The bio on the page confirms the account is run by Meghan, and that it was established this year. The photos on the page showcase the new brand’s logo, and an Instagram Stories video of Meghan shows her picking flowers and cooking in a rustic-looking kitchen.

The American Riviera Orchard’s website and the Instagram page do not include details about the brand’s offerings – retail or otherwise. However, a search of the public trademark database yielded information on a brand that matched that of Meghan’s new company.

That company, according to the records, offers retail items such as jams and preserves, butters, tablewares, cutlery, tablecloths, cookbooks and digital recipe offerings.

The trademark records show the owner of the mark is an LLC that cites the same address where the office of Richard Genow, who is an attorney for the Duchess, is located.

CNN has reached out to Meghan’s representative seeking more information, as well as her attorney.

Meghan previously ran a lifestyle site called The Tig, but shut the business and its website down before marrying Prince Harry in 2018.

Prior to her Royal wedding, Meghan starred as savvy paralegal Rachel Zane in the USA drama “Suits,” which she also exited in 2018. It was her most notable role as an actress, even if at the time the show enjoyed a relatively small but passionate fanbase.

The show has since seen renewed popularity after the series came to Netflix, the resurgence of which Meghan previously described as “wild.”

Last month, CNN reported that NBC has ordered a pilot for “Suits: LA,” a spinoff from original “Suits” creator Aaron Korsh. The pilot will, like the original, feature an ensemble of characters, according to the logline.

The cast of “Suits: LA” has yet to be announced, and it is not known whether Meghan, or any of the original “Suits” actors, will be involved.