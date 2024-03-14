CNN —

After spending nearly a decade covering Hillary Clinton, including both of her presidential campaigns, former New York Times White House correspondent Amy Chozick felt she had another story to tell: her own.

When she began to write her memoir “Chasing Hillary,” which chronicled her years on the road with the Clinton campaign, Chozick said she struggled at first to write about her personal experiences and perspectives after her time chronicling news events. Chozick credits her mentor, the late legendary Times columnist and editor David Carr, for helping her find her voice.

“You have to go to a magical place where writers live, you have to put newspaper writing out of your head,” Carr advised, according to Chozick, who spoke to CNN in a recent interview about the new Max series “The Girls on the Bus,” which debuted Thursday and is based on Chozick’s memoir. (Max and CNN share the same parent company, Warner Bros. Media.)

With Carr’s advice in mind, the words that would become the series’ source material began to flow. Chozick said her story is about how “a woman trying to become the first woman president took over the formative years of my 20s and 30s.”

After it published in 2018, “Chasing Hillary” caught the attention of veteran TV producers Greg Berlanti, Julie Plec and Rina Mimoun, who went on to partner with Chozick and Max to adapt the project for television, inspired mostly by one particular chapter that nodded to Tim Crouse’s 1973 book, “The Boys On The Bus.”

Starring Melissa Benoist, “The Girls on the Bus” follows four female journalists as they cover a fictional presidential campaign. While the series is not biographical, it is informed by Chozick’s experiences, which honor a version of Carr, highlight social issues relevant today and celebrate the depths of female friendship.

“This was the truth that I wanted to tell,” Chozick said of the series. “It was very deeply tied to my own emotional journey and arc.”

Carr’s influence

David Carr was an influential media personality who wrote the “Media Equation” column for The New York Times. He died at age 58 from complications from lung cancer and heart disease after he collapsed at The Times office in Manhattan in 2015, CNN reported at the time.

In “Chasing Hillary,” Chozick recalls the importance of Carr’s mentorship in helping shape her career through anecdotes of ramen dinners the two would share and the eventual “polar bear” nickname she earned from him. Much of that is portrayed in “Girls on the Bus,” through the character Bruce Turner (Griffin Dunne), who is an editor for the show’s fictional New York-based paper called The Sentinel.

“Bruce is very much inspired by David but he’s also inspired by other editors,” Chozick said, referring to two of her other “favorite curmudgeonly editors” she worked with and named the composite character after. “So I think he’s a mix of all of the sort of mentors and editors I’ve been lucky enough to have.”

Columnist David Carr in 2014. Jim Spellman/WireImage/File

Turner’s relationship with Sentinel campaign reporter Sadie McCarthy (Melissa Benoist) is one of the central relationships in the “Girls on the Bus.” Like Carr was to Chozick, Turner is showcased as a sort of father figure to McCarthy as he guides her through breaking a big story while she’s on the campaign trail.

“The relationship between a journalist and editor is so intense, especially when you’re out on the road,” Chozick said. “That’s the only person back at the mothership fighting for you, protecting you. So, it was just such a deep relationship.”

Benoist told CNN that she learned about Carr through reading “Chasing Hillary” and Carr’s own 2008 memoir “The Night of the Gun.” She said she had a responsibility to portray the depth of their relationship and “wanted to do right” by Chozick in representing that.

“It was a rela