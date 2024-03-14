Spending at US retailers rebounded last month as Americans shelled out more for gasoline. Retail sales at stores, online and in restaurants rose 0.6% in February, up from January’s revised 1.1% decline, the Commerce Department reported Thursday. That was slightly below economists’ expectations. The figures are adjusted for seasonal swings but not inflation. January’s sharp decline was mostly attributed to the cold weather keeping consumers hunkered down at home. The broader US economy remains on strong footing, with employers continuing to hire and Americans still raking in strong wage gains. Retail spending has increased in seven of the past 10 months through February. This story is developing and will be updated.