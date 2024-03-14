A jump in energy and fuel costs pushed up US wholesale inflation much faster than expected last month. The Producer Price Index, which measures the average change in prices that producers and manufacturers pay to suppliers, rose 1.6% for the 12 months ended in February, leaping from a 1% increase in January, according to Bureau of Labor Statistics data released Thursday. On a monthly basis, PPI rose 0.6%. That’s double economists’ expectations for prices to rise 0.3% for the month. Energy prices soared 4.4% from January, the highest monthly increase since August 2023. The hot PPI report comes two days after a similar reading from the Consumer Price Index, a closely watched gauge of inflation at the retail level. Gas prices, which have climbed to four-month highs because of a seasonal rise in demand and a switch to pricier fuel blends, lifted CPI higher on a monthly basis. While the Federal Reserve more closely relies on underlying measures of inflation — specifically gauges that strip out the more volatile components of food and energy — the February data so far highlights the lengthy and bumpy road the central bank is on to bring down inflation. Core PPI rose 0.3% for the month, a slowdown from the 0.5% jump in January. On an annual basis, core wholesale inflation measured 2%, in line with the yearly increase seen in January. This story is developing and will be updated.