Ghana’s parliament unanimously passed a controversial anti-homosexuality bill last month that has drawn international condemnation.
Misper Apawu/AP
Sam George, the driving force behind Ghana’s harsh anti-LGBTQ legislation, portrays himself as a guardian of gay Ghanaians.

“I have put in legislation that protects the rights of gay people from being verbally and physically assaulted,” he said in an interview with CNN from Accra.

But despite his claims, the bill, signed into law late last month by Ghana’s parliament, imposes severe penalties merely for identifying as LGBTQ, with fines or up to three years in prison. Someone convicted of “promoting” gay rights can get up to five years behind bars, according to the bill.

“They should have a fair hearing before a competent court of jurisdiction. It’s not in my power to imprison anybody. That’s for the judge,” George told CNN.

In a relatively short time, the opposition member of parliament, who represents a constituency of the greater Accra region and is the bill’s main sponsor, has become a well-known face in Ghana and a regular feature on television.

Family Watch International founder Sharon Slater (in purple) is pictured with Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni (wearing a facemask) outside Ugandaâs State House in April during a conference on so-called âfamily valuesâ SOURCE: Facebook/National Resistance Movement
From National Reistance Movement

The passage of the Human Sexual Rights and Family Values act unopposed in parliament in late February is a resounding victory for George and a coalition of religious and secular conservatives in Ghana. It is also part of a worrying trend of homophobic bills sweeping the continent.

Many progressive groups believe that US right-wing organizations have pushed the legislation, an allegation recently investigated by CNN.

By his admission, George has traveled to the United States to meet with like-minded conservatives pushing “family values.” He says he covers his own expenses.

Whatever its origins, the bill’s passage is terrible news for LGBTQ Ghanaians.

“The sentiment and emotion we are expressing right now is sadness,” said Alex Kofi Donkor, the founder of LGBT+ Rights in Ghana, an advocacy group. “The passage of this bill is only going to give legitimacy to the inequality that we face here in this country.”

He says the bill,  if it becomes law, would further impact access to legal and medical services in Ghana.

But even when it was first introduced in 2021, extensive reporting by CNN had shown a disturbing increase in beatings, evictions, and harassment of LGBTQ Ghanaians.

Now, it is up to President Nana Akufo-Addo: to sign or not to sign.

exp ghana lgbtq mckenzie pkg 022902PSEG2 cnni world_00002813.png
The question is, what will he do? In the context of local politics, Akufo-Addo faces difficult choices and competing pressure points.