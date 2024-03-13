Sign up for CNN’s Wonder Theory science newsletter. Explore the universe with news on fascinating discoveries, scientific advancements and more.

Excavations of an archaeological site in Panama have revealed the grave of a religious leader buried over 1,200 years ago alongside a cache of gold objects — and numerous other human remains.

Researchers found the ancient tomb in El Caño Archaeological Park, a site in Coclé province known as a hotbed for pre-Columbian discoveries, particularly lavish burial chambers. The newfound enclosure, built around 700, is the ninth tomb unearthed from the park since excavation of the site began in 2008, according to a March 1 news release from Panama’s Ministry of Culture.



The tombs, including the latest to be uncovered, are resting places for people who had a higher status within their societies, said Dr. Julia Mayo, the excavation’s leader and the director of the El Caño Foundation, a group that studies Panama’s cultural heritage through research on the archaeological site. The research team believe the person found lying at the center of the grave had higher status, indicated not only by his physical position but also gold and ceramic artifacts that surrounded the body.

The civilization of the region surrounding El Caño at the time treated the site as sacred and worshipped their “ancestors,” referring to those remembered for having done important things. “After the death of these people, (it was believed that) a constant communication was established between the ancestor and his descendants,” Mayo said. “Our study (of the tombs) highlights the practice of ritual death in funerary rituals linked to (a higher) status.”

The newly uncovered elite leader was likely a 30- or 40-year-old man, dubbed “Lord of the Flutes” by the archaeologists because he was entombed alongside a set of animal bone flutes that were likely used for religious ceremonies , she added.

The grave is the ninth tomb excavated by researchers at the El Caño Archaeological Park, which is known for its richness in archaeological discoveries and lavish burial chambers. Julia Mayo/Fundación El Caño

And as researchers continued to explore the grave, they realized the Lord of the Flutes might have had quite a bit of company on his journey to the afterlife — potentially up to a few dozen companions whose remains were found buried beneath the offerings that surrounded him.

‘A representation of social order’

The researchers found similar patterns among the tomb and the eight previously studied tombs that suggested the other bodies belonged to people sacrificed to accompany the dead to the afterlife, Mayo said. It appears the newly discovered remains were all buried at the same time and also had