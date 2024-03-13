CNN —

Jack Nicklaus said players wanted to detonate a bomb under it, while Mark Calcavecchia compared it to a root canal appointment.

Despite measuring a dainty 137 yards from tee to cup, the par-three 17th hole of the Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass is as feared as it is revered.

An island green encircled by a vast lake on all sides, but for a thin land bridge, the dreams of countless golfers fighting to clinch the PGA Tour’s flagship event – The Players Championship – have sunk into a watery grave alongside their ball.

Since PGA Tour ShotLink tracking began in 2003, 925 balls have splashed into the lake at No. 17 during the tournament. Across the rest of the year, when amateurs take the plunge, up to 120,000 balls are claimed by its waters annually, Sawgrass’ head greenskeeper estimated in 2019.

On the eve of the 50th edition of ‘the fifth major,’ golf’s biggest stars will head to bed knowing even one misstep at the penultimate hole could – at a tournament offering an unrivalled $25 million purse – cost them millions.

An accidental icon

Vying for position with legendary par-threes like the 12th at Augusta National or the 7th at Pebble Beach, the 17th at The Stadium Course is undoubtedly among golf’s most iconic holes – and yet its unmistakable style emerged almost inadvertently.

Tasked by then-PGA Tour commissioner Deane Beman with turning flat, wooded North Florida swampland into a unique, spectator-friendly course worthy of the circuit’s premier tournament, course architect Pete Dye had his work cut out when construction began in 1978.

Davis Love III holes out during the 1993 Players Championship. Gary Newkirk/Getty Images

It was a brief that quickly ate into the total build budget of between $7 million and $10 million dollars, then-project manager Vernon Kelly told National Club Golfer last month. A cost-saving solution emerged when it was discovered that the area around the 17th green could be excavated for sand, a valuable resource in shaping the rest of the course and the rolling slopes needed to give fans a good view of action.

Yet the fix created a new set of problems. Dye, who had planned only for a small lake guarding the green, was left to ponder what to do with a now-cavernous pit surrounding the hole.

The answer came from his wife Alice, who proposed they fill the crater with water. In 1982, the course would host The Players Championship for the first time – offering pros their first taste of the island green.

It was a baptism of fire for many of the game’s biggest stars. Golf’s ‘Big Three’ – Jack Nicklaus, Arnold Palmer and Gary Player – all missed the cut as Jerry Pate clinched a two-shot victory before launching Beman, Dye, and then himself into the waters of the 18th hole in celebration.

Sunken dreams

It didn’t take long for the 17th hole to build an infamous reputation.

In 1987, Jeff Sluman – locked in a sudden-death playoff with American compatriot Sandy Lyle – stood over a putt on the island green knowing a conversion from inside six feet would seal him his first PGA Tour title and $182,000.

It was at that moment college student Hal Valdes dove into the lake and began paddling. Sluman backed off, and after a soaked Valdes was led away a minute later, he watched his putt come up agonizingly short. Lyle would take the championship on the subsequent hole.

“It sure didn’t help me,” Sluman told reporters after. In a 2022 interview with Golf Digest, Valdes revealed his interruption was the result of a $500 dare from a friend.

Yet Valdes is arguably not the hole’s most famous intruder. That title may well belong to one seagull who, in 1998, swooped down to pluck Brad Fabel’s ball from the green before taking flight and dropping it into the water.

Fabel, who had sunk the very first 17th hole ace in Players Championship history in 1986, was permitted to put a new ball down where his former one had been, only to three-putt and leave with bogey.

The island green would take center stage again at the tournament’s climax, as Florida-local Len Mattiace arrived at the 71st hole one shot off the lead as he chased a first PGA Tour crown. As his mother watched on from behind the ropes, the surrounding crowd watched in horror as Mattiace plopped one, then two, shots into the water.

Finally leaving with a quintuple-bogey eight, Mattiace would slide to tied-fifth, four strokes behind champion Justin Leonard.