Andrey Spektor is a former New York federal prosecutor. He is a litigation partner at the international law firm Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner. The views expressed in this commentary are his own.

Hunter Biden won’t be returning to the spotlight next week as the House Oversight Committee had hoped. He declined Chairman James Comer’s invitation to publicly testify following a February closed-door Capitol Hill deposition before congressional Republicans as part of their impeachment inquiry into Hunter’s father, President Joe Biden.

Hunter Biden’s refusal to take part in the committee’s “circus act,” in the words of his attorney, comes after former FBI informant Alexander Smirnov was charged with lying about the Biden family’s overseas dealings and told investigators he was feeding the FBI information about the Biden family that had been provided by Russian intelligence officials. If you’ve served as a federal prosecutor long enough, then you’ve had confidential informants lie to you. That’s why you never bring charges based solely on their word; you corroborate them through and through, and you develop independent sources of evidence.

Smirnov had been touted as a cornerstone of the Republicans’ impeachment case, and observers are questioning whether there’s anything left in the Republican attacks given the demise of this key source. The problem with the Hunter Biden investigation, though, is not its potential reliance on the word of a compromised informant. We don’t know how much – if any – of the prosecution’s evidence came from Smirnov. And, to their credit, prosecutors did not hesitate to arrest him. Smirnov has pleaded not guilty.

Questions about Smirnov will be important to resolve, but they raise broader concerns about how prosecutors have treated Hunter Biden, especially in his most significant federal case involving tax charges. In December, he was charged in a nine-count indictment consisting of three felony and six misdemeanor tax offenses for alleged failures to pay and file taxes, tax evasion and filing false tax returns. According to the government, he faces a maximum sentence of 17 years, though the indictment correctly acknowledges that his practical exposure is less significant. He has pleaded not guilty.

The issue with that case was evident long before the latest developments. (Indeed, on its face, the tax indictment doesn’t appear to be tainted by Smirnov-provided information, and the closed-door deposition last month purported to focus on efforts to impeach Hunter Biden’s father instead of focusing on any charges pending against the younger Biden.) But it brings into focus the undue resources and attention that Hunter has received from prosecutors.

While the tax prosecution may be legally sound and constitutional, it is still deeply unfair. The investigation into the president’s son – much like those into former President Donald Trump – has become so politicized and polarizing that most people cannot seem to process any shades of gray or nuance. It has become a binary choice for most: witch hunt or crime of the century, a righteous prosecution or a political hit job, right or wrong.

The truth is, if Hunter Biden had a different father, he likely would not have been charged at all, and certainly not through the overkill of a sensationalized 56-page tax indictment. That doesn’t mean he didn’t commit the alleged crimes. It does mean that he is most likely being treated differently simply because of his last name.

Having worked with the Department of Justice Tax Division and prosecuted tax offenses, I know that for first-time offenders, the IRS would usually just impose financial penalties for late payments. In rarer cases, particularly where the conduct is egregious or involves tax returns of many individuals (like in cases of crooked tax preparers), an ambitious prosecutor might open a criminal investigation. More often than not, that investigation would be resolved with a non-prosecution agreement or deferred prosecution agreement – a promise not to pursue charges if the person behaves – or the type of misdemeanor plea to which Hunter and the government agreed last year before the deal fell apart.

But that’s not how this case was handled. And in that sense, Hunter Biden shares something in common with an unlikely person: Trump, at least with respect to his criminal case in New York.

Yes, if the allegations are true, then much of Hunter Biden’s recent life appears to have been filled with debauchery and crimes. Yes, at least some of those crimes are chargeable. And yes, if there was evidence that his father participated in any of those crimes, a deep and wide-ranging investigation would be worthwhile. But that is not this case.

Much like the gun charge against Hunter Biden, the tax indictment has left many former federal white-collar prosecutors like me scratching their heads. Tax charges, unlike their sexier wire fraud and money laundering cousins, are not prosecutors’ favorites.