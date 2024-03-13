CNN —

A tool that’s available as an online calculator played a key role in actress Olivia Munn’s discovery that she had breast cancer – even after she had “a normal mammogram,” according to a social media post.

The “X-Men: Apocalypse” star, 43, wrote in an Instagram post Wednesday that she was diagnosed with breast cancer last year and would not have discovered it if her physician, Dr. Thaïs Aliabadi, had not calculated her breast cancer risk score.

Using that assessment, Aliabadi discovered that Munn’s lifetime risk for breast cancer was 37%. Because of that score, Munn had additional evaluations, leading to her diagnosis, according to her post.