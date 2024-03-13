Sign up for CNN’s Eat, But Better: Mediterranean Style. Our eight-part guide shows you a delicious expert-backed eating lifestyle that will boost your health for life.

CNN —

Six veggies, five fruits, four proteins, three starches, two sauces and one fun thing — if that’s your grocery shopping list this week, you are probably a fan of Will Coleman, a New York City-based chef, television personality and social media content creator.

Coleman went viral on TikTok after sharing his “6 to 1” method that he says will help you “spend less time in the grocery store and keep more money in your pockets.”

“You’re also reducing your food waste, because you aren’t buying random ingredients that you don’t really need,” he added.

What is the 6 to 1 method?

Coleman originally posted about his shopping philosophy in March 2022.