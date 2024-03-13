CNN —

The nominees for this year CMT Music Awards were announced Wednesday. .

Five artists – Cody Johnson, Jelly Roll, Kelsea Ballerini, Lainey Wilson and Megan Moroney – each have three nominations for country music’s first fan-voted award show.

There are also 14 first-time nominees, according to CMT, who include Amber Riley, Ashley Cooke, Bret Michaels, Chayce Beckham, Hozier, Koe Wetzel, Stephen Wilson Jr., Tyler Childers, Warren Zeiders, Zach Bryan and four 2024 CMT Next Women of Country members Anne Wilson, Ella Langley, The Castellows and Tigirlily Gold.

Fans vote for who they want to win at vote.cmt.com.

Kelsea Ballerini will host the show from Austin, Texas on Sunday, April 7 on CBS and Paramount+.

The following are the nominees:

VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Ashley McBryde - “Light On In The Kitchen”

Brandy Clark feat. Brandi Carlile - “Dear Insecurity”

Brothers Osborne - “Nobody’s Nobody”

Cody Johnson - “The Painter”

Darius Rucker - “Fires Don’t Start Themselves”

HARDY - “Truck Bed”

Jason Aldean - “Let Your Boys Be Country”

Jelly Roll - “Need A Favor”

Jordan Davis - “Next Thing You Know”

Kacey Musgraves - “Deeper Well”

Kelsea Ballerini - “IF YOU GO DOWN (I’M GOIN’ DOWN TOO)”

Lainey Wilson - “Watermelon Moonshine”

Mickey Guyton feat. Kane Brown - “Nothing Compares To You”

Parmalee - “Gonna Love You”

Tyler Childers - “In Your Love”

Zach Bryan - “Nine Ball”

FEMALE VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Lainey Wilson performing in 2023. Terry Wyatt/Getty Images

Ashley McBryde - “Light On In The Kitchen”

Gabby Barrett - “Glory Days”

Kacey Musgraves - “Deeper Well”

Kelsea Ballerini - “Penthouse”

Lainey Wilson - “Watermelon Moonshine”

Megan Moroney - “I’m Not Pretty”

Reba McEntire - “Seven Minutes In Heaven”

MALE VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Jelly Roll performing in 2023. Terry Wyatt/Getty Images

Bailey Zimmerman - “Religiously”

Cody Johnson - “The Painter”

HARDY - “Truck Bed”

Jelly Roll - “Need A Favor”

Jordan Davis - “Next Thing You Know”

Luke Combs - “Fast Car (Official Live Video)”

Morgan Wallen “Last Night (One Record At A Time Sessions)”

DUO/GROUP VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney of Dan + Shay performing in 2023. Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Brothers Osborne - “Nobody’s Nobody”

Dan + Shay - “Save Me The Trouble”