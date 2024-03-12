CNN —

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott filed a lawsuit Monday in a Texas district court, alleging a woman is trying to extort $100 million from him.

In the 11-page lawsuit filed in Collin County, Prescott’s attorney claims lawyers for Victoria Shores sent an email in January to a third party at the college Prescott attended, Mississippi State University, addressed to the football player. It stated Shores would not press any criminal charges against Prescott regarding an alleged February 2017 sexual assault in exchange for compensation.

In the demand letter, Shores’ attorneys -– Bethel and Yoel Zehaie –- said she “has had to live with this pain and trauma for seven years. It affected her relationship with her fiancé and her everyday existence so much that she had to attend therapy and counseling and will require future therapy and counseling. She has suffered mental anguish that is unimaginable dealing with the trauma” of being a sexual assault victim.

According to the letter, Prescott and Shores knew each other through “her employment” and on February 2, 2017, he “invited her to hang out” in Plano, Texas, with other people until at one point they were alone in an SUV, when the alleged sexual assault happened.

The attorneys added: “Despite the tragic events, she is willing to (forgo) pursuing criminal charges, along with disclosing this information to the public, in exchange for compensating her for the mental anguish she has suffered. Ms. Shores’s damages are valued at the sum of $100,000,000.00,” an excerpt of the letter reads.

One of Prescott’s attorneys, Levi McCathern, said his client has never engaged in nonconsensual sexual conduct with anyone.

“Lies hurt. Especially, malicious lies,” he said in a statement. “We will not allow the Defendant and her legal team to profit from this attempt to extort millions from Mr. Prescott.”

Shores “vehemently” stands by her claim, Yoel Zehaie said Tuesday in a statement.

“His team is trying to label this as extortion to change the narrative. We sent a demand letter, which is standard in the legal practice and in sexual assault cases,” the attorney told CNN.

Prescott is also alleging defamation and slander, defamation per se, business disparagement, tortious interference with current and/or prospective business relations, civil conspiracy and intentional infliction of emotional distress.

The filing said that Prescott would donate “any and all” money recovered from the lawsuit to a sexual assault and domestic violence advocacy group.

The three-time Pro Bowler is in the final year of a four-year, $160 million contract, according to salary tracking website Spotrac.