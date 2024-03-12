CNN —

A former Jacksonville Jaguars employee who pleaded guilty to financial crimes, including stealing more than $22 million from the NFL team, has been sentenced to 78 months in federal prison and ordered to repay much of the money.

Amit Patel pleaded guilty to felony charges of wire fraud and illegal monetary transaction in December. He was facing up to 30 years in prison.

On Tuesday, a federal judge sentenced him to six-and-a-half years and said Patel must repay more than $21 million, according to a spokesperson in the US Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Florida.

Prosecutors allege Patel stole millions using the team’s virtual credit card system over four years.

Patel formerly worked as manager of financial planning and analysis for the team, the Jaguars previously told CNN.

He was the sole administrator for the Jaguars’ virtual credit card system, according to a court filing. A virtual credit card system works similarly to a traditional credit card account but without a physical card.

Prosecutors say Patel created an elaborate scheme to siphon money while avoiding detection between September 2019 and February 2023.

He used the money to fund an extravagant lifestyle, according to court documents. His fraud paid for online gambling, private travel and accommodation for himself and friends, sporting tickets, a new Tesla, a Nissan pickup truck, cryptocurrency and a property in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida.

Patel’s attorney, Alex King, previously refuted those allegations, saying Patel’s lifestyle was paid for legitimately.

King also added Patel was “deeply remorseful and apologizes for his conduct” and his client suffers from a “serious gambling addiction” for which he is receiving professional treatment.

CNN’s Shawn Nottingham, Sarah Dewberry, Ben Morse, and Jamiel Lynch contributed to this report.