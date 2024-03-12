Editor’s Note: Patrick T. Brown is a fellow at the Ethics and Public Policy Center, a conservative think tank and advocacy group based in Washington, DC. He is also a former senior policy adviser to Congress’ Joint Economic Committee. The views expressed in this piece are his own. View more at CNN Opinion.

CNN —

President Joe Biden tried to put voters’ concerns about his age to rest last week with a fiery State of the Union address. From his forceful performance to his self-deprecating jokes about his age, he inoculated himself from the narrative, pushed by some on the right, that the 81-year-old couldn’t even get through a prime-time speech.