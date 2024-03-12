Editor’s Note: Rosa Prince is deputy editor of Politico UK. The views expressed in this commentary are her own. Read more CNN Opinion.

It was a charming Mother’s Day snap intended to assure an anxious nation that all was well with their beloved royal family.

Instead, the statement by Catherine, Princess of Wales that she had ham-fistedly manipulated a photograph showing her posing with her children appears to have sent much of the British public scurrying down the deepest of conspiracy theory rabbit holes.

For weeks, scurrilous whispers about Kate, wife of one heir to the throne, Prince William, and mother of another, Prince George, had been consigned to the darkest corners of the internet.

But when a series of respected photo agencies withdrew the photograph issued by Kensington Palace, citing concerns over its full authenticity, the rumor mill went into overdrive.

This photo released by Kensington Palace shows Kate, Princess of Wales, with her children, Prince Louis, left, Prince George and Princess Charlotte. The circled areas appear to show evidence of potential manipulation, including Princess Charlotte’s sleeve cuff and a zipper on the lefthand side of the jacket of the Princess of Wales, which does not appear to be aligned. Kensington Palace

Kate has been missing from the public gaze for months after planned abdominal surgery in mid-January followed by a lengthy period of convalescence.

The timing of her withdrawal proved infelicitous, with Buckingham Palace on the same day announcing that her father-in-law, King Charles III, would shortly be undergoing treatment for an enlarged prostate.

When Charles subsequently announced the shocking news that cancer had been detected during his procedure, and that he too would bow out of public life while he received medical care, the vacuum left by the absence of two of the most senior royals was swiftly filled with conspiracy theories about Kate.

Much of the debate around the princess’ absence centered around the nature of her complaint, fueled by a lack of information from the palace about what could be ailing her.

To outsiders, her hospital stay looked like an unusually long one for a healthy young woman – Kate turned 42 shortly before her procedure - and the recuperation period, which her spokesperson said would last until Easter, extensive.

The lack of detail from the palace is symptomatic of an institution which has struggled to find a balance between protecting the royals’ privacy, and providing the transparency demanded by a modern democracy.

In a constitutional mona