CNN —

People with attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) are at increased risk for premature death and other adverse health outcomes, but a large study out of Sweden suggests that treating the disorder with medication can help reduce the overall mortality risk for patients.

Researchers identified nearly 150,000 Swedish residents between the ages of 6 and 64 who were diagnosed with ADHD sometime between 2007 and 2018 and tracked deaths that occurred within two years of diagnosis.

They found that there were 48 deaths for every 10,000 people with ADHD who did not receive medication compared with 39 deaths for every 10,000 people who did receive medication – a 19% decrease in 2-year mortality risk.

Experts say that the new report emphasizes the importance of timely ADHD diagnoses and adds important considerations for clinicians to discuss with patients who are deciding how to manage their ADHD. In the United States, it also adds urgency to address the shortage of Adderall and other stimulant drugs used that has been ongoing since October 2022.

Millions of people in the US have ADHD. In 2021, about 4% of people ages 5 to 54 had filled a prescription for a stimulant in 2021, according to a federal analysis of private insurance records. And prescriptions for ADHD medications surged during the Covid-19 pandemic, especially among young adults and women.

“Undertreating ADHD is not without consequences,” experts from the New York State Psychiatric Institute and Columbia University Irving Medical Center wrote in a corresponding editorial about the new study, both of which published Tuesday in the journal JAMA.

Treatment with ADHD medication especially reduced the risk of death from “unnatural” causes, including accidental injury, suicide and accidental poisoning such as drug overdose. This was particularly true among men, the study found.

People with ADHD have been found to be at higher risk for coexisting mental disorders and neurological conditions such as depression, anxiety, substance misuse or abuse, eating disorders, epilepsy, or conduct or tic disorders.