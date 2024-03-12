Moscow CNN —

There is an inevitability about the outcome of﻿ Russia’s looming presidential election.

Like it or not, Vladimir Putin, the man driving a catastrophic war in Ukraine, a brutal crackdown on dissent, and a lurch toward isolation in Russia, now the most sanctioned nation on earth, is poised to win a fifth term in the Kremlin and appears as much in control of Russia as at any time over the past 24 years.

You could be forgiven for thinking otherwise, given the unprecedented scenes of defiance across Russia in the weeks before the vote, as thousands turned out at makeshift memorials to Alexey Navalny, the prominent Russian opposition leader who died suddenly in an Arctic penal colony last month.

Hundreds were detained, according to one human rights group, for simply laying flowers in his memory.

The crackdown didn’t stop thousands of determined people attending his funeral in Moscow either and even now, as Russia goes to the polls – with nationwide voting taking place Friday to Sunday – a steady stream of mourners meanders past his grave site in a small but continuing act of defiance to the Kremlin.

“Maybe if Alexey was in the election, I would vote for him. But there is nobody now,” one man told CNN in broken English outside the gates of the cemetery where Navalny is laid to rest. He refused to identify himself for fear of repercussions.

“I will go to vote, but now maybe just write his name,” he added, suggesting he will spoil his ballot.

Commuters travel on a themed metro train dedicated to the upcoming presidential election in Moscow on February 27, 2024. The slogan reads: "Together we are a force - vote for Russia!" Vera Savina/AFP/Getty Images

Other Navalny supporters told CNN they would do the same, but few believe it’s much more than a gesture.

One young woman named Yulia, who had just laid flowers on Navalny’s grave, said she remained optimistic there would be change in Russia, though not soon.

“Even though Alexey Navalny is dead, there is always hope,” she said, “I think there are always people who do not support Vladimir Putin,” she added.

But there are also plenty of Russians who do, at least for now.

‘He made Russia a much better country’

Putin’s pariah status in the West, where the International Criminal Court has issued an arrest warrant for alleged war crimes, the so-called “special military operation” in Ukraine that is estimated to have inflicted hundreds of thousands of casualties on both sides, and even the hardships and brutal suppressions at home seem hardly to have dented his approval ratings.