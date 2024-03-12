CNN —

Russian opposition activist Leonid Volkov, who is the former chief of staff of Russian opposition leader Alexey Navalny, was attacked Tuesday outside his house in Vilnius, Lithuania, according to Navalny’s spokesperson Kira Yarmysh.

“Leonid Volkov has just been attacked outside his house. Someone broke a car window and sprayed tear gas in his eyes, after which the attacker started hitting Leonid with a hammer,” Yarmysh said in a social media post.

“Leonid is now at home, police and ambulance are on their way to him.”

Ivan Zhdanov, the director of Navalny’s Anti-Corruption Foundation, also said on Tuesday that Volkov was attacked “near the house” and “they hit his legs with a hammer and hit his arms.”

Volkov served as chairman of Navalny’s Anti-Corruption Foundation until 2023.

This is a developing story and will be updated.