CNN —

Michelle Yeoh acknowledges she may have confused Emma Stone at the Oscars on Sunday.

Yeoh and fellow best actress Oscar winners Sally Field, Jennifer Lawrence, Charlize Theron and Jessica Lange were all on stage to present the award for the category. After Yeoh announced Stone had won for her performance in “Poor Things,” she handed the Oscar statuette to Lawrence, who gave it to Stone.

Yeoh took to Instagram Monday to explain the gesture.

“Congratulations Emma!! I confused you, but I wanted to share that glorious moment of handing over Oscar to you together with your best friend Jennifer!! She reminded me of my Bae Jamie Lee Curtis. always there for each other!!” she wrote.

Emma Stone accepts the best actress in a leading role award for "Poor Things" from Jennifer Lawrence. Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Yeoh won her own best actress Oscar 2023 for her role in “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” while Jamie Lee Curtis won the Academy Award for supporting actress for her performance in the same film.

Stone and Lawrence have been close friends for years.

In her acceptance speech, Stone said, “It’s about a team that came together to make something greater than the sum of its parts. And that is the best part about making movies. It’s all of us together.”