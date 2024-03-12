And the winner is…us. The audience. Because who knew celebrating movies and celebrities was so exhausting? But we did it: We’ve reached the unofficial end of award season 2024. A pair of Hollywood strikes may have delayed the fun, but once it got started, it delivered. We got tear-inducing speeches alongside speeches full of shade. We saw some hosts flail and others nail it. We heard unforgettable musical performances and saw nostalgic reunions. Records were broken, history was made and, of course, Pedro Pascal just kept charming our socks off. It’s only right that we recognize these moments in the same way they were presented to us. So, here’s our list of the 2024 award show season’s MVPs. Best (un)dressed: John Cena, the Oscars Best nostalgia: The Emmys reunions Best inspirational moment: Christina Applegate, the Emmys Best presenter pair: Keri Russell and Ray Romano, the Golden Globes Best shade: Jay-Z, the Grammys Best performance: “Fast Car” by Tracy Chapman and Luke Combs, the Grammys Best teary speech: Da’Vine Joy Randolph, the Oscars Best fangirl moment: Miley Cyrus, the Grammys Best payback speech: Robert Downey Jr., the Critics Choice Awards Best superhero fan service: Arnold Schwarzenegger and Danny DeVito, the Oscars Best understated look: Messi the dog, the Oscars Best fake feud: Pedro Pascal and Kieran Culkin, various shows Best nominee reaction: Jennifer Lawrence, the Golden Globes Best reaction to a weird joke: Taylor Swift, the Golden Globes Best breakout: Lily Gladstone, various shows Best thank you: Ayo Edebiri, the Golden Globes Best accidental audition to host next year: John Mulaney, the Oscars Best red carpet performance by an actor: Colman Domingo, various shows Best red carpet performance by an actress: Margot Robbie, various shows Best 2024 award show: The Oscars