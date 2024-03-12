CNN —

March 13, 2024

Today on CNN 10, we delve into how numerous nations from across the globe have crucial elections this year and how artificial intelligence is a concern for potential disinformation. Then, we explain how a college admissions exam is now fully digital and an hour shorter than before. And before you go, we head to a Starbucks in the nation’s capital, where each employee there is fluent in American Sign Language. This Starbucks is the first US sign language store and is located to serve a large deaf community in Washington, DC. All that and more on this episode of CNN 10.

