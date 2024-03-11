CNN —

During a pivotal meeting with school employees hours before the mass shooting at a Michigan high school, James Crumbley told his son there were “people you can talk to,” a school counselor testified Monday in the father’s manslaughter trial.

“(James) was talking to his son and mentioned that, you know, you have people you can talk to – you have your counselor, you have your journal, we talk,” Oxford High School counselor Shawn Hopkins said.

Hopkins testified “on the surface level” it appeared James Crumbley was showing the appropriate level of care for his then-15-year-old son, Ethan Crumbley.

The testimony came just a few days into James Crumbley’s fast-moving trial, which Judge Cheryl Matthews said could head to the jury by Wednesday.

The elder Crumbley faces up to 15 years in prison if convicted of four counts of involuntary manslaughter in the November 30, 2021, shooting at Oxford High School, in which Ethan killed four students and wounded six students and a teacher.

James’ wife, Jennifer Crumbley, was convicted of the same charges last month.

Ethan was sentenced last year to life in prison without parole after pleading guilty to terrorism causing death, four counts of murder and 19 other related charges. He did not testify in his mother’s trial, as his attorneys had said he would invoke his Fifth Amendment right to silence if called.

The case against James Crumbley, like the one against his wife, is set to test the limits of who is responsible for a mass shooting. Prosecutors aiming to expand the scope of blame in mass shootings have used an unusual and no