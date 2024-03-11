Editor’s note: Before beginning any new exercise program, consult your doctor. Stop immediately if you experience pain.

You’re finally sticking to your New Year’s resolution to exercise regularly when you become sidelined by Covid-19. Or maybe you’re a seasoned fitness buff training for a marathon, then have to hit pause due to a nasty bout with respiratory syncytial virus or influenza.

No matter the scenario, the big question is how to safely reboot your fitness regimen once you have recovered.

If you had a simple head cold or 24-hour stomach flu bug, there is not too much to be concerned about. But Covid, RSV and influenza are more serious maladies that require a thoughtful approach to resuming exercise. That’s because the three are viral infections, which tend to cause whole-body inflammation, said Dr. R.J. Turner, a primary care and sports medicine physician with UTHealth Houston.

“What that inflammation can do is irritate your heart and lungs, which ultimately can affect your breathing and the way your heart beats,” Turner said. “It takes time for your body to completely recover from a viral infection.”

It can take even longer than average to be ready to hit the gym if you’re an older adult or have underlying health concerns, such as diabetes or high blood pressure. And if you already had heart or lung issues, that requires even more caution.

Another factor to consider is how long you’ve been ill and inactive. “You start to lose strength in your muscles after five to seven days of inactivity,” said Marisella Villano, a certified personal trainer and owner of Marvil Fit in Hampton Bays, New York.

Indeed, your muscles can begin to atrophy within eight hours of surgery. And being bedridden for less than two weeks can result in a 5% to 10% reduction in muscle mass in your quadriceps, according to a 2013 study published in The International Journal of Biochemistry & Cell Biology.

Planning your return

No matter which virus you had, wait at least five to seven days after recovering before packing your gym bag. You also should be able to do all of your daily activities without excessive fatigue.

“Your body, heart and lungs need to recover,” Turner said. “You don’t want to push it too early and then have complications.”

If you had Covid accompanied by heart- or lung-related symptoms such as chest pain or difficulty breathing, the American College of Cardiology recommends seeing your physician before resuming exercise. And if Covid caused you to develop myocarditis, an inflammation of the heart, the ACC guidelines say to abstain from exercising for three to six months.