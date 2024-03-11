CNN —

Salm Partners, the maker of Johnsonville sausages, recalled more than 35,000 pounds of turkey kielbasa sausage after consumers found pieces of rubber in the product, according to a US Department of Agriculture Food Safety and Inspection Service announcement.

The turkey kielbasa sausages were shipped to retail locations nationwide and have the establishment number “P-32009” printed on the side of the packaging, according to FSIS. They have best by dates of May 17, 2024 and May 18, 2024.

There are no reports of adverse health events related to these products to date, FSIS said. Consumers are encouraged to seek out medical care if they suspect an injury related to the product.

FSIS said they are concerned that some of the recalled products are in consumers’ refrigerators.

“Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them,” FSIS said. “These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.”

Consumers can report a problem with meat, poultry, or egg products via the online FSIS Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System.