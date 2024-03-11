CNN —

A team of experts from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is expected to arrive in Chicago on Tuesday to help local public health officials manage a measles outbreak there.

The Chicago Department of Public Health said last week that the city had its first measles case since 2019. The person is recovering well at home, the department said.

The department announced Sunday that there were two unrelated measles cases among children at a migrant shelter in a large warehouse in the city’s Pilsen neighborhood. One child has recovered and is no longer infectious, the health department said. The second child is hospitalized but is in good condition.

Two cases were also identified among adults in the shelter, the department said Monday, bringing the total number of cases in the city to five. Both of the adults are in stable condition.

The CDC, which sends its experts when requested by local authorities, says it has not sent personnel to other recent measles outbreaks.

The CDC team will work closely with the city and state health departments to help identify people who may be at risk for getting sick. The team will provide clinical guidance, help coordinate testing and work with those on the ground to educate influential community leaders and clinicians who can emphasize how important it is to get vaccinated. The CDC will also provide guidance on a vaccination campaign covering certain schools, shelters and other congregate settings, as well as extra vaccines to ensure that there is an adequate supply for both adults and kids.

“The majority of Chicagoans are vaccinated against measles and therefore are not at high risk but we are strongly urging those who aren’t vaccinated to do so as soon as possible, new arrivals and all Chicagoans. It is by far the best protection against measles, which for the first time in years is in our city,” Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Olusimbo “Simbo” Ige said in Sunday’s statement.

“Because of how contagious measles is, I anticipate seeing more cases. Should you be exposed to someone who has measles, if you are not vaccinated you need to immediately quarantine and call a health provider. If you are not sure of your vaccination status, stay home and call your health provider as soon as possible.”

Measles is highly contagious and can cause serious symptoms that can lead to pneumonia and other potentially life-threatening complications, but it is preventable with vaccination.

People who aren’t vaccinated against the virus can get sick if they breathe in contaminated air or touch a surface that s