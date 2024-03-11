CNN —

Eric Carmen, the former lead vocalist of The Raspberries and singer of “All by Myself,” is dead, according to his website. He was 74, according to IMDb.

“It is with tremendous sadness that we share the heartbreaking news of the passing of Eric Carmen,” a post on his website says. “Our sweet, loving and talented Eric passed away in his sleep, over the weekend.”

“It brought him great joy to know, that for decades, his music touched so many and will be his lasting legacy,” the post said.

No cause of death was given.

Carmen was the frontman of the 1970s pop-rock group The Raspberries. After the band broke up, he launched a solo career that included hits such as “All by Myself” and “Hungry Eyes.”

