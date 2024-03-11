Al Pacino’s best picture presentation at the Oscars left some viewers confused

Al Pacino presents the award for best picture during the Oscars on Sunday, March 10.
Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP
CNN  — 

There was no envelop mix up at the Oscars on Sunday, but there was some confusion in the audience when Al Pacino casually announced “Oppenheimer” had won best picture.

The “Godfather” star began to reveal the winner of the night’s top prize by saying, “Ten wonderful films were nominated, but only one will take the award for best picture.”

There was no announcement of the other films nominated in the category before Pacino moved on to the main event.

“I have to go to the envelope for that, and I will. Here it comes. And my eyes see ‘Oppenheimer.’ Yes. Yes.”

THE OSCARS - The 96th Oscars held on Sunday, March 10, 2024, at the DolbyÂ® Theatre at Ovation Hollywood and televised live on ABC and in more than 200 territories worldwide. (Disney/Frank Micelotta) RYAN GOSLING
Frank Micelotta/Disney

There was a pause before the audience began to applaud and the orchestra started playing. The cast and crew of “Oppenheimer” then rose to take the stage to accept the award that most Oscars observers predicted they would win.

Moments before Pacino took the stage, Oscars host Jimmy Kimmel had made a joke about needing to tear up the envelope that had Emma Stone’s name on it for best actress for “Poor Things,” a reference to the best picture mix up of 2017, when “La La Land” was accidentally named the winner before it was announced that “Moonlight” had actually won.

Universal Pictures
Searchlight Pictures