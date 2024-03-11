CNN —

The embattled leader of Haiti, Ariel Henry, has resigned after weeks of mounting chaos in the Caribbean nation, where gangs have been attacking government structures and social order is on the brink of collapse.

Henry’s advisor Jean Junior Joseph confirmed the resignation in a statement to CNN, emphasizing that the outgoing prime minister would remain in his role until the formation of a new interim government.

Guyana leader and current CARICOM Chairman Irfaan Ali announced late Monday in a press conference flanked by other Caribbean leaders that Henry will resign “upon the establishment of a transitional presidential council and the naming of an interim prime minister.”

CARICOM (the Caribbean Community and Common Market), a regional bloc of 25 countries that works on economic integration, security and social development, held a meeting on Haiti in the Jamaican capital of Kingston on Monday, according to the UN.

The block added that a transitional council had been set up to pave the way for elections in the country.

“We are pleased to announce the commitment to transitional governance arrangement which paves the way for a peaceful transition of power, continuity of governance and action plan for near term security and the road to free and fair elections. It further seeks to assure that Haiti will be governed by the rule of law,” the statement said.

When the worst of the violence erupted last week, Henry was in Kenya to sign an agreement to send 1,000 Kenyan police officers to Haiti to restore the security situation of which his government has lost control.

Henry was under pressure from the United States to secure a political settlement, but it is far from clear who will step in. One named touted is Guy Philippe, a rebel leader recently deported from the US to Haiti after serving time for money laundering.

Henry, who came to power unelected in 2021 after the assassination of Haiti’s then-president, failed to hold elections last year, saying the country’s insecurity would compromise the vote. But his decision only further enraged protesters who had for months demanded he stand down as Haiti slid further into poverty and rampant gang violence.

Since Henry’s trip to Kenya, the Haitian capital Port-au-Prince has been gripped by a wave of highly coordinated gang attacks on law enforcement and state institutions, which has forced tens of thousands of people to flee their homes.

Charred vehicles remain as gang violence escalates in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, on March 9, 2024 Clarens Siffroy/AFP/Getty Images

People arrive with their belongings at a shelter fleeing from violence around their homes, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti March 9, 2024. Ralph Tedy Erol/Reuters

Chaos in the capital