The deadly school shooting in a tight-knit village. The recent high-profile trial that led to the conviction of the defendant’s spouse. The hot-button issue of gun ownership and the responsibilities that come with it.

A pool of potential jurors faced weighty issues during jury selection last week, and ultimately those factors will weigh on the panel that will consider the involuntary manslaughter charges against James Crumbley, the father of a teen who opened fire at a Michigan high school in 2021, killing four students.

Just last month, Crumbley’s wife, Jennifer, was convicted in the same courtroom of four counts of involuntary manslaughter – the same charges her husband faces in a separate trial. If convicted, he faces up to 15 years in prison – the same sentence she could get.

A jury of his peers from the Oakland County community will determine James Crumbley’s fate – a fact his lawyer has said is a problem. Just after his wife’s conviction, Crumbley’s attorney made a motion to move the trial to another part of the state, arguing the jury pool is tainted, but the motion was denied.

‘I may not be the best person for this case’

Emotions ran high at times during jury selection as potential jurors were confronted with the question of whether they could be fair and impartial.

Several potential jurors were dismissed from the pool because they admitted they couldn’t be fair to the shooter’s father. One of them, a father of three, told the court news coverage about the situation would probably cloud his judgment.

“One of my daughters has a lot of nightmares about school shootings, and I just think I may not be the best person for this case,” he said.

Another man who was dismissed from the jury pool said the case upset him. He watched Jennifer Crumbley’s testimony during her trial but had to turn it off.

“The lack of remorse didn’t really sit well with me, so rather than sit there and endure that I just turned it off,” the potential juror said.

It’s difficult to see people who don’t show they value the preciousness of having children and protecting them, he told the court.

Two men dismissed from the jury pool said they were worried sitting on Crumbley’s jury would affect their standing at work.

One man said he works with several people from the Oxford community and his boss told him never to talk about the case if he made the jury.

The man was worried he could be influenced to convict Crumbley knowing how peers at work might treat him if the shooter’s father was acquitted.

The judge denied a defense request to dismiss another juror for cause when he waffled about whether he could be fair. The 25-year-old man said he wasn’t sure if he could be impartial because serving on this jury might affect his relationship with his boss, who had family members affected by the school shooting.

He said he wasn’t sure if he could set his emotions aside but later said he was overthinking it. Crumbley’s attorney used a peremptory challenge to remove him from the panel.

A defendant “should have 12 of your peers who understand you and the local norms and how things were. They stand in judgment of you and decide whether what you did deserves punishment,” Ekow Yankah, Thomas M. Cooley Professor of Law at the University of Michigan, told CNN. “But the flip side of that is, you don’t just get to commit a crime and then act as though it happened in an abstract space. In an abstract community. It happened in a real place with a real community, with real people, and that community, if they can try you fairly, has a genuine interest in holding you to account.”

Shooting guns is a hobby in the community

Jennifer Crumbley, in the same courtroom her husband is being tried, was found guilty of four counts of involuntary manslaughter on February 6. Bill Pugliano/Getty Images

This case, like the one against his wife, is set to test the limits of who is responsible for a mass shooting. Prosecutors aiming to expand the scope of blame in mass shootings have used an unusual and novel legal strategy by arguing the shooter’s parents are responsible for the deaths because they got him a gun and disregarded signs of his mental health issues.

Parents have previously faced liability for their child’s actions, such as with neglect or firearms charges. Still, Jennifer Crumbley’s case was the first time a parent of a school shooter was held directly responsible for the killings.

In her opening statement, defense attorney Mariell Lehman pleaded ignorance on James Crumbley’s behalf. She said he did not know his son Ethan had gained access to the weapon and did not believe there was an imminent, immediate threat of danger.

More than half of the panel of six men and nine women selected Wednesday are parents and several of them have guns in their homes or grew up with guns.

Shooting guns is a hobby for many families in the area — Oxford High School notifies students each year to leave their guns and camouflage outfits at home before they come to school, testimony in Jennifer Crumbley’s case has shown.

Whether fellow gun owners will empathize with James Crumbley remains to be seen.