Kensington Palace shows Kate, Princess of Wales, with her children, Prince Louis, left, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, taken in Windsor, England, by Prince William earlier this week.
Prince of Wales/Kensington Palace/AP

CNN  — 

The first official photograph of Catherine, Princess of Wales, since she underwent abdominal surgery in January has been released by her and her husband, William, Prince of Wales.

Kate is seen seated outside, surrounded by her three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, in the photo credited to the Prince of Wales.

“Thank you for your kind wishes and continued support over the last two months. Wishing everyone a Happy Mother’s Day,” a post on their official Instagram account said alongside the photo. The message was signed off by “C”.

Sunday marks Mother’s Day in the UK.

The caption said the image is from 2024, but the exact date it was taken is unknown.

GREAT ABACO, BAHAMAS - MARCH 26: Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge during a visit to Daystar Evangelical Church on March 26, 2022 in Great Abaco, Bahamas. Abaco was dramatically hit by Hurricane Dorian, It damaged 75% of homes across the chain of islands and resulted in tragic loss of life. During their visit to the Church they will hear first-hand what it was like to be on the island at the point the hurricane hit, and how people have come together to support each other during an incredibly difficult time. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are visiting Belize, Jamaica and The Bahamas on behalf of Her Majesty The Queen on the occasion of the Platinum Jubilee. The 8 day tour takes place between Saturday 19th March and Saturday 26th March and is their first joint official overseas tour since the onset of COVID-19 in 2020. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)
Chris Jackson/Getty Images

The 42-year-old, who is recovering from surgery at home in Windsor, is unlikely to return to public duties until Easter, Kensington Palace said in January.

The palace did not reveal what her surgery was for, but said that it was noncancerous.

Kate’s absence from the public eye and William pulling out of an important family event late last month over an undisclosed personal matter have contributed to a wave of gossip and speculation.

Kensington Palace made the rare move of pushing back against the rumours on Kate’s whereabouts and health, with a spokesperson saying in February that the palace “made it clear in January the timelines of the Princess’ recovery and we’d only be providing significant updates. That guidance stands.”

Her father-in-law, King Charles III, underwent surgery for a benign enlarged prostate in January, before revealing in February that he had a form of cancer. Buckingham Palace did not say what kind but said he is receiving treatment.