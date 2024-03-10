CNN —

Records continue to be broken on an almost nightly basis in the NBA and this time it is courtesy of Dallas Mavericks star, Luka Dončić.

The Slovenian now holds the record for the most consecutive 30-point triple-doubles after a huge showing against the Detroit Pistons in Dallas’ 142-124 win on Saturday.

This is Dončić’s sixth game in a row of putting up these incredible stats, which takes him past Russell Westbrook – the pair previously shared the record with five apiece.

After finishing the game with 39 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists, Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd was in awe of his star player’s performance.

“That just shows where he’s playing at right now,” Kidd told reporters postgame. “The level that he’s at to be able to score and also to be able to find his teammates and then lastly being able to rebound the ball for us to help us on the defensive end.”

The Mavericks will be delighted that this performance from ‘Luka Magic’ resulted in a win after a tough run of late. It is now Dallas’ second win in a row after beating the Miami Heat 114-108 on Thursday.

Speaking after the game against Miami, Kidd was equally as thrilled by Dončić’s performance.

“We can’t take that young man for granted,” Kidd said, per the Mavericks. “You’re seeing something as rare as a Picasso. Every night, he does something.”

'Luka Magic' finished the game with 39 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists. Chris Schwegler/NBAE/Getty Images

Elsewhere in the NBA, the Boston Celtics pulled off a big win against the Phoenix Suns to get back to winning ways.

The Celtics took a 117-107 win despite Kevin Durant’s big night for the Suns. Durant scored 45 points, to go with 10 rebounds and six assists in the loss.

Jayson Tatum led the scoring for the Celtics with 29 points. The five-time All-Star also put up seven assists and 10 rebounds in the crucial win.