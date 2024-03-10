CNN —

The points were shared in the biggest game of the Premier League season so far with Liverpool and Manchester City playing out a thrilling 1-1 draw on Sunday.

Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp and Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola have seen their respective sides dominate English soccer in recent years, but this game signaled the last Premier League encounter between the two greats.

With Klopp leaving Liverpool at the end of the season, the pair embraced at fulltime after a game that was a microcosm of their almost decade-long battle at the top of the Premier League.

It’s a fixture that rarely disappoints and the latest instalment of this hotly-contested game was no different.

Both teams landed blows trying to get the upper hand but, as so often has been the case, the two sides could not be separated.

“City has been very successful, obviously with the titles they’ve won, and I think every game we’ve played against each other has been very intense,” Virgil van Dijk told Sky Sports after the game.

Jürgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola embraced after the 1-1 draw. Paul Ellis/AFP/Getty Images

Honors even

Manchester City went 1-0 up in the first half when defender John Stones swept home a well-worked corner kick from Kevin de Bruyne.

The Premier League’s premier provider was able to pick out his teammate with a low cross from the corner and Stones evaded his defender to squeeze the ball into the Liverpool net.

“We spotted this, yesterday worked on it and it came off which was pleasing for me to get on the scoresheet,” Stones said to Sky Sports of his team’s clever routine.

Manchester City's John Stones put his team 1-0 up against Liverpool. Jon Super/AP

At 1-0 down, Liverpool came out of the halftime break firing on all cylinders and when Darwin Núñez won a penalty, it was an opportunity for the home team to level.

Alexis Mac Allister stepped up and tucked home the penalty kick to give his side a deserved equalizer.

There were chances for both teams after the equalizer but neither side was able to add the finishing touch to the good opportunities that were fashioned.

It’s a result that neither side would have wanted heading into the game, but it keeps the Premier League title race wide open with Arsenal remaining top after Saturday’s win over Brentford.

