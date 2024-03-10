Editor’s Note: Sign up to get this weekly column as a newsletter. We’re looking back at the strongest, smartest opinion takes of the week from CNN and other outlets.

“November 5th is going to go down as the single most important day in the history of our country,” former President Donald Trump said after his victories on Super Tuesday guaranteed that he will be the GOP nominee for president.

That reference to Election Day is perhaps the only line in Trump’s speech that President Joe Biden would agree with. Addressing a joint session of Congress Thursday and hearkening back to President Franklin D. Roosevelt’s 1941 “Four Freedoms” speech, Biden made clear that he views the stakes of November 5 just as gravely as Trump does: We “face an unprecedented moment in the history of the Union. … Not since President Lincoln and the Civil War have freedom and democracy been under assault at home as they are today. What makes our moment rare is that freedom and democracy are under attack both at home and overseas at the very same time.”

With nearly eight months to go before the vote for president, the battle lines are clearly drawn between two men who actually have much in common: They were born in the 1940s in an America largely shaped by Roosevelt’s 12 years in office, have spent decades in the public eye, have seen their flaws dissected endlessly by political foes and share the rare experience of serving in the Oval Office.

In another America, they would be collegial members of the Presidents Club, bonding over memories of how they overcame their thorniest challenges. Instead, they are leading bitterly divided factions that accuse the other of trying to tear down the vision of America each embraces.

Presidential elections in our time are often decided by swing voters in a few battleground states but, as last week showed, in the early days of this year’s general election campaign, Biden and Trump are focusing more on rallying their bases for the battle ahead.

Going into the State of the Union address, Democrats were consumed by fear that Biden’s age — at 81, he’s the oldest president ever — would inhibit his ability to campaign forcefully. They came out of the 67-minute speech energized.

“Joe Biden’s third State of the Union speech was a banger, and surely much will be written about how the president defied expectations, broke the stereotype of a worn-out older gentleman and spoke to the American people with vigor, determination and barbed humor,” wrote Jill Filipovic.

Clay Jones

“Passionate, feisty, focused — he came eager to put the gloves on,” wrote David Gergen, who has served in four presidential administrations. “There were moments when he went over the top, promising more than he could possibly deliver, but Democrats felt energy coursing through their veins again.”

“The more salient question is how much Biden may have changed the odds in the overall race. Political veterans tend to think that a strong performance at a State of the Union is worth only three or four days of good press before it fades. Perhaps that will be the case here.”

“But watching as the cheers grew deafening in the hall, one had to wonder: Was it different this time? Can Democrats actually turn this race upside down?”

Too loud?

In the view of Biden’s critics, the problem with the speech wasn’t that it backed up their familiar refrain that the president is too old. Rather, they claimed he was too loud — and too partisan.

“Raising his voice to a sustained shout is Biden’s way of strengthening his stage presence,” wrote Daniel McCarthy, “Do voters find it firm and forceful, or do they feel like they’re being yelled at by an old curmudgeon?”

“Biden lacks the easy-going charisma of a Ronald Reagan or Bill Clinton, and this State of the Union, despite being full of the usual boasts and reassurances, wasn’t an address to set Americans at ease. It was a call to class war, among other things.”

Carrie Sheffield observed, “Immediately out of the gate, President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address was a cynical, partisan campaign stump speech rather than an uplifting, substantive, unifying message.” Sheffield argued that Biden distorted Trump’s record, but many others thought he rightly called out “his predecessor” for a litany of failures.

“Joe Biden finally has my attention,” wrote Roxanne Jones.

“Biden sounded like he’s ready to go toe to toe with former President Donald Trump and win in November.

“Challenging, taunting and even mocking Trump at times without mentioning his name, Biden called out Republicans for way too much talk and very little action on key issues such as immigration reform and stronger border policies.”

“But it was his focus on pocketbook issues where Biden was most effective. The president spoke authentically to Americans about his solutions for the real problems we face closer to home — greedy landlords who charge exorbitant rents, the attacks on women’s reproductive rights and Big Pharma’s price gouging, to name a few.”

The working class

Will Biden’s message resonate with White working-class voters? Paul Sracic noted that Biden lost White voters without college degrees by 35 points in 2020. “While the aggressive attacks on ‘his predecessor’ and a focus on issues such as climate change were red meat for the more progressive base of Biden’s Democratic party, it’s hard to see how it will win back the support of those who voted for Trump four years ago,” argued Sracic.

“If the party is to woo potential MAGA enthusiasts away from Trump, it is going to have to show struggling White communities that the President not only is like them, but that he is here for them — that he is, in fact, one of them,” wrote Keith L. Magee. “Democrats need to do more to communicate a robust social and economic message that makes it clear that Biden grasps these two simple but essential truths: There is great dignity to be found in every kind of work, and every kind of work deserves to be rewarded.”

Looking ahead to the campaign, Patrick T. Brown wrote, “It is extremely unlikely we’ll learn anything new about either candidate over the next nine months. The most-committed MAGA supporters will be counting down the days to November 5. Some Democrats, worried about threats to democracy or eager to express their opposition to the Dobbs decision overturning Roe v. Wade, may also be excited about their chance to stand against Trump. But for many Americans — including a fair chunk of Republicans — the time between Super Tuesday and Election Day will be a period though which they grit their teeth.”