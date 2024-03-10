CNN —

Ramadan is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar, during which observant Muslims observe a strict fast from dawn until sunset. Maintaining a balanced diet during this holy month is necessary in order to keep the body energized for prayer and other practices throughout the day.

Dietician Rahaf Al Bochi, recipe developer for the CNN newsletter Eat, But Better: Mediterranean Style, shares her thoughts on how to eat healthily and stay hydrated while fasting.

This conversation was edited and condensed for clarity.

CNN: First, when can you eat during Ramadan?

Rahaf Al Bochi: The first meal you eat is suhoor, the predawn meal. It is like breakfast, but you get to have it earlier. You want to make sure that you’re not skipping that. At sunset, you have iftar, which is the breaking of your fast.

CNN: What’s the best way to break your fast?

Al Bochi: In our prophetic tradition, the recommendation is to break the fast with dates and water. Dates are a great source of quick energizing sugar, which is what you want when you’re fasting during the day. They also have some fiber, and when you pair them with a protein source like some nuts, it can prevent a sharp spike in blood sugar. Some options are nut butter, almonds or walnuts. Depending on their size, you also don’t want to eat 10 dates, just one or two.

When breaking fast, you’ll want to pace yourself and not jump into eating your main meal. Take a few minutes to do your prayer and then come back to eat. Listen to your hunger and fullness cues and check in with yourself that you’re eating slowly, chewing the food and enjoying it.

A Muslim person prepares meals for breaking fast during Ramadan at a mosque in Yogyakarta on the island of Java in Indonesia, on March 28, 2023. Devi Rahman/AFP/Getty Images

CNN: What should a meal include?

Al Bochi: When you’re building your meal, make sure you have complex carbohydrates, fiber-rich carbohydrates, protein and healthy fat. A great visual to use is the healthy plate model. It can help you balance your macronutrients, meet your energy needs and portion-size food groups.