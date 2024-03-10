CNN —

Vanessa Hudgens revealed on Sunday that she’s expecting her first child with her husband, Major League Baseball outfielder Cole Tucker.

The “High School Musical” star stepped out on the Oscars red carpet in Los Angeles sporting an all-black ensemble and posed for photos while adoringly caressing her belly, in what amounted to a debut of the fact that she’s going to be a mom.

Hudgens and Tucker reportedly wed in December in Tulum, Mexico after announcing their engagement early last year.

They were first linked in 2020 when Hudgens posted a photo of herself captioned “date night” and was photographed holding hands with Tucker later that night.

The actress and singer revealed that she initially connected with Tucker when she joined a Zoom meditation group that her friend invited her to participate in.

“We started talking and it’s wild that we found each other over Zoom,” Hudgens said while appearing on a May 2021 episode of the “Drew Barrymore Show.” With a laugh, she added that she “fully just slid into his DMs.”

Hudgens and “Dancing With the Stars” alum Julianne Hough are set to host ABC’s “The Oscars Red Carpet Show” starting at 6:30 p.m. EDT/3:30 p.m. PDT ahead of Sunday’s Oscars telecast. Hudgens is returning to host the pre-show program for the third time.

The Academy Awards will air on ABC starting one hour earlier at 7 p.m. EDT/4 p.m. PDT with Jimmy Kimmel returning as the ceremony’s host.