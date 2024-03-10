CNN —

Da’Vine Joy Randolph won her first-ever Oscar on Sunday for her performance in “The Holdovers,” capping off an impressive sweep through this year’s award season.

“I didn’t think I was supposed to be doing this as a career,” she said, through tears, in her acceptance speech. She went on to thank her mother and the many people who guided her to follow her dream – including her publicist.

“For so long, I’ve always wanted to be different,” she said. “And now I realize I just need to be myself and I thank you. I thank you for seeing me.”

Jamie Lee Curtis, Lupita Nyong’o, Rita Moreno, Regina King and Mary Steenburgen –all previous best supporting actress Oscar winners – appeared on stage to present the award and each delivered a moving speech about one of the current nominees before Randolph was announced as the winner.