CNN —

March 11, 2024

Today on CNN 10, we breakdown President Joe Biden’s third State of the Union speech as he faces reelection in November. Biden spoke on issues relating to the economy, democracy here in the US and overseas, and criticized former President Donald Trump without using his name. Then, we head to London, where a small team of clockmakers have the responsibility of adjusting 2,000 clocks at the Palace of Westminster for when both Daylight Saving Time begins and ends. And before you go, we show you footage of a gray whale spotted in the Atlantic Ocean, an animal that hasn’t been seen in that part of the world in 200 years! All that and more on this episode of CNN 10.

Click here to access the printable version of today’s CNN 10 transcript.

CNN 10 serves a growing audience interested in compact on-demand news broadcasts ideal for explanation seekers on the go or in the classroom. The show’s priority is to identify stories of international significance and then clearly describe why they’re making news, who is affected, and how the events fit into a complex, international society.

Thank you for using CNN 10