New York CNN —

A Trader Joe’s canvas mini tote bag that costs about the same as a pack of gum is being resold online for nearly 200 times its retail price.

The Trader Joe’s bags, available in blue, red, green and yellow, have taken social media by storm in the past week, garnering more than 11 million views on Tik Tok. Although some stores have reportedly been placing limits on the amount people are able to buy at one time, customers have been flocking to stores across the country and snatching up as many of the $2.99 bags as they can, according to store employees.

The viral Trader Joe's mini canvas tote bag. From Trader Joe's

Some have been reselling the bags on e-commerce platforms like eBay and Facebook Marketplace. As of Sunday afternoon, hundreds of mini tote bags have been posted on eBay with prices ranging from $5 to $500.

“As a seller, it just came naturally that I thought these would sell,” said one eBay user who is selling four tote bags in all available colors for $145 or best offer. They have already sold eight, and have one left in their store, according to their page. “I believe these were limited production,” the seller added.

According to the page of another seller, who is offering a set of four bags for $499.99 or best offer, one set has been sold and two more remain.

It’s unclear whether these bags have actually been sold at their advertised price point, since eBay users can bid below the starting offer.