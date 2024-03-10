New York CNN —

Michael Stumo’s life changed forever on March 10, 2019. His daughter, Samya Rose Stumo, was killed that day when the Boeing 737 Max 8 she was on plunged into the ground just outside Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, six minutes after the plane took off. She was 24 years old.

“Part of our life is dead. Part of our future is dead,” he told CNN, as the fifth anniversary of the crash approached. “She had it all. She was brilliant. She was the most published student in the Copenhagen School of Public Health. She taught herself to read before she was four. She went to college at 14. She was beautiful, charismatic. Her smile could light up the room. She was very caring. She would have been a star in the world of global health.”

Michael Stumo and his daughter in April 2016. Courtesy Michael Stumo

Samya Rose was flying from Ethiopia to Kenya as part of her new job with a health systems development organization. Even though the same jet model had crashed soon after taking off from Indonesia less than six months earlier, aviation authorities around the world had allowed the 737 Max to keep flying with passengers.

Michael Stumo said he never gave the plane or his daughter’s flying plans much thought.

“We didn’t think about air travel. We didn’t pay attention to the airline, the aircraft model,” he said. “We pay hyper attention to planes now. We’d never fly a Max.”

The March 10 anniversary is a difficult one for the families of the 157 people on board the Ethiopian jet, because concerns over Boeing’s safety and quality have been in the news so much in the last two months.

A third incident

This year, on January 5, a part of a 737 Max 9 flown by Alaska Airlines blew out, leaving a gaping hole in the side of the plane. Fortunately, it was able to land minutes later without any fatalities or serious injuries.

A preliminary investigation by the National Transportation Safety Board found that the plane had left a Boeing factory and was delivered to Alaska Air less than three months before, all while missing four bolts needed to hold the door plug in place.

Boeing has announced steps to improve safety and quality since the incident, including an all-employees safety meeting the week following the blowout, and shutting production at the Max factory for a day later that month to talk further about how to improve safety. But the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is not satisfied: The regulator gave Boeing 90 days to come up with a plan to deal with safety gaps.

Some of the families of the Ethiopian crash victims welcomed the intense regulatory scrutiny on Boeing following January’s door plug blowout.

In this National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) handout, members of the NTSB examine the hole in the fuselage plug area of Alaska Airlines Flight 1282 Boeing 737-9 MAX on January 7, 2024 in Portland, Oregon, two days after the flight in which it blew off in flight. NTSB/Handout/Getty Images

“It’s not that we’re happy that it happened. But it’s a mixed blessing. Something bad was going to happen, but in this case, nobody died,” Stumo said. “With our crash it was focus on the design. It wasn’t on the production chaos. The production problems really came to the fore this time.”

Zipporah Kuria, 28, who lost her 55-year-old father, Joseph, on the same flight, said her entire life was uprooted by the crash.

“I think my initial impression, what an unfortunate accident,” she recalled about the 2019 crash. “Then when I heard later that day this is not the first of these accidents, and that both were relatively new planes, my mind went to ‘something’s not right.’”

Joseph Kuria holds his granddaughter, Olivia Kuria. Courtesy Zipporah Kuria

Like Stumo, she became involved with trying to hold Boeing accountable for its failures, spending hours every week on the issue, reaching out to aviation regulators, speaking out publicly, and trying to bring more public attention to Boeing’s production and safety problems.

“It’s robbed me of time and opportunity and peace of mind, and most importantly, my dad,” she said this past week. “I haven’t had the capacity to fall in love and build a life with somebody else because this has been the center of my life. When I think ‘I’m going to focus on other parts of my life now,’ a door falls off a plane and we’re back in the Boeing circus.”

But like Stumo, Kruia says she is pleased that the Alaska Air incident has brought attention to the fact that the problems at Boeing were not fixed when the 737 Max planes returned to service after the 20-month grounding. Boeing’s production problems went beyond the design flaw that led to the crashes.

The company, for five years, has faced repeated quality and potential safety issues with its aircraft, leading to the long-term grounding of some jets and the halt in deliveries of others. But the problems, including de-icing equipment that could fail on 737 and 787 Dreamliner planes, engine issues for the 777 and repeated quality control concerns for the 787’s fuselage, failed to capture much attention from the public. The frightening door plug incident, however, shined a spotlight on the years of safety concerns at the company.

“When that happened, and everyone on the plane was fine, there was a relief,” Kuria said. “This is the smoking gun we’ve been waiting for the world to see, to wake up and have Boeing be exposed.”

Pressure for business as usual, and a deferred prosecution

The victims’ families, and the attorney who has represented many of them, are particularly angry that the Max continued to fly after the first accident demonstrated a design flaw, a problem with a single sensor that would push the nose of the jet down if it sensed an imminent stall.

Boeing continued to insist that the plane was safe, not only after the first crash but for days after the second crash. Boeing only later admitted to the design flaw as part of the investigations and lawsuits that disclosed internal discussions about the problems with the design soon after the first crash.

“Within days of the first crash, Boeing knew there was a design defect,” Robert Clifford, one of the plaintiff attorneys in the case, told CNN. “Rather than alert all the operators about this defect, they believed they could get ahead of the curve. That’s not what happened. They gambled with people’s lives and the people lost.”

In 2021 Boeing admitted to liability in the two crashes, agreeing to pay compensatory damages, which allowed the company to avoid the possibility of having to pay far more in punitive damages.

Families and friends who lost loved ones in the March 10, 2019, Boeing 737 Max crash in Ethiopia, hold a memorial protest in front of the Boeing headquarters in Arlington, Virginia, on March 10, 2023 to mark the four-year anniversary of the event. Olivier Douliery/AFP/Getty Images

It also agreed to a controversial deferred prosecution agreement with the US Justice Department on charges that it defrauded the FAA when getting the original certification for the Max. Boeing agreed to pay $2.5 billion as part of the settlement – but most of that money was paid to the airlines as compensation for the 20-month grounding of the jets. Those were payments that Boeing had already agreed to make.