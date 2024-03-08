CNN —

For more than a century, many people of Irish descent have faced a daunting predicament when searching for details about their families’ pasts.

A 1922 fire at the Public Records Office in Dublin at the outset of Ireland’s Civil War destroyed census, vital and probate records.

While some records have been recovered over the years, the devastating fire left behind a genealogical void that’s stymied many a would-be family history sleuth.

“It’s, unfortunately, one of the biggest barriers to Irish family history research,” says Crista Cowan, corporate genealogist for Ancestry.

But officials from the genealogy company hope a newly digitized trove of records — spanning more than 160 years — will be the key to unlocking many family history puzzles.

The 1.6 million records come from what might sound like a surprising source: the archives of Ireland’s famed Guinness brewery.

And for just over a week, from 10 a.m. on March 8 until St. Patrick’s Day on March 17, Ancestry says they’ll be viewable free of charge on its site.

The collection is particularly significant, Cowan says, due to the long length of time it covers.

“No matter when your family left (Ireland), there is a possibility that you could make a connection. Or even if you have family that stayed, there’s a possibility that you can make a connection in this collection, and I just think that’s a huge boon for people,” Cowan says.

The 1922 burning of the Four Courts in Dublin resulted in the loss of many important documents and records. Bettmann/Getty Images

What the records reveal

The digitized records fall into two categories: employee records and trade ledgers.

The employee records date from 1799 to 1939, according to Ancestry, and include workers’ names and, in some cases, details about their home addresses, occupations, spouses, children and marriages.

“It’s almost like a census substitute,” Cowan says.

This ledger from 1875 shows names, residences, ages, and wages of some Guinness employees. Courtesy Guinness Archive, Diegeo Ireland

Nearly 250,000 pages of trade ledgers spanning from 1860 to 1960 provide a different perspective, including details on sales to individual pubs across the United Kingdom and Ireland. Records include details on pub owners, such as their names, addresses, and dates of purchase.

“Also, it just gives us a really interesting perspective into pub culture throughout the UK, which I find fascinating,” Cowan says.

And those records, too, could lead some to learn new details about their families.

As a descendant of Irish immigrants and as someone who’s coached amateur genealogists on how to break through “brick walls” that are blocking them in their searches, Cowan knows firsthand how challenging Irish family research can be.

“Forty million Irish descendants live outside Ireland, and particularly a large percentage of those that live in the United States are seeking or craving that connection to the homeland,” Cowan says.

Making those connections, she says, can be much harder than it sounds.

“To be able to actually figure out which John O’Brien is your great-great grandfather, out of the 350 of them that lived in an area of Ireland where you think your family might be from, becomes a real challenge,” Cowan says.