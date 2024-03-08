Sign up for CNN’s Wonder Theory science newsletter. Explore the universe with news on fascinating discoveries, scientific advancements and more.

CNN —

A peculiar fossil has helped scientists discover an unusual bird that lived among the dinosaurs 120 million years ago, and the find is changing the way researchers think about avian evolution.

The previously unknown species has been named Imparavis attenboroughi, which means “Attenborough’s strange bird” in Latin in honor of British naturalist Sir David Attenborough.

All birds descended from dinosaurs, and some of the earliest ones resembled them. But Imparavis, which belonged to a diverse bird group called enantiornithines, likely looked more like the birds we’re familiar with today, according to a new study published Tuesday in the journal Cretaceous Research.

Enantiornithines are known as “opposite birds” because they had a shoulder joint feature that greatly differs from the ones modern birds have.

“Enantiornithines are very weird. Most of them had teeth and still had clawed digits,” said lead study author Alex Clark, a doctoral student at the University of Chicago and the Field Museum ﻿of Natural History, in a statement. “If you were to go back in time 120 million years in northeastern China and walk around, you might have seen something that looked like a robin or a cardinal, but then it would open its mouth, and it would be filled with teeth, and it would raise its wing, and you would realize that it had little fingers.”

But Imparavis was the first known bird of its kind to be toothless in a landscape full of birds with teeth, according to the study.

“Before Imparavis, toothlessness in this group of birds was known to occur around 70 million years ago,” Clark said. “With Imparavis, it turns out it occurred nearly 48 million years earlier. Today, all birds lack teeth. But back in the Mesozoic, toothed little mouths were the norm. If you saw one without teeth, it’d be the oddball — and that’s what Imparavis was.”

Finding a strange fossil

The fossil was first discovered by an amateur collector near northeastern China’s Toudaoyingzi village and donated to the Shandong Pingyi Tianyu Natural Museum. When Jingmai O’Connor, the Field Museum’s associate curator of fossil reptiles, visited the Shandong museum’s collections a few years ago, the fossil caught her attention.

“I think what drew me to the specimen wasn’t its lack of teeth — it was its forelimbs,” said study coauthor O’Connor, who is also Clark’s adviser, in a statement. “It had a giant bicipital crest — a bony process jutting out at the top of the upper arm bone, where muscles attach. I’d seen crests like that in Late Cretaceous birds, but not in the Early Cretaceous like this one. That’s when I first suspected it might be a new species.”