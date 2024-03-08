CNN —

The manslaughter trial of James Crumbley continues in a Michigan courtroom Friday, just weeks after his wife, Jennifer, was convicted in relation to their son’s mass shooting at Oxford High School in 2021. Their son, Ethan Crumbley, killed four students and wounded seven others. Here are the latest developments:

Using cell phone data, forensic analyst Edward Wagrowski outlined James Crumbley’s actions leading up to the school shooting during testimony Thursday.

James Crumbley dropped his son off at school at 7:46 a.m. before returning home at 8:04 a.m., Wagrowski testified. By 9:04 a.m., location data showed the father at the horse barn, the analyst said.

At 9:33 a.m., Jennifer Crumbley messaged her husband saying “CALL NOW. Emergency” and then sent him photos of the math worksheet their son had drawn on, according to messages shown in court.

That morning, a teacher found a drawing from Ethan showing a gun and a person bleeding along with the phrases “the thoughts won’t stop help me,” “blood everywhere” and “my life is useless,” prosecutors have said.

Forensic analyst Ed Wagrowski looks over text messages while on the stand in an Oakland County courtroom Friday in Pontiac, Michigan. Carlos Osorio/Pool/AP

“My god. WTF,” James Crumbley responded at 9:44 a.m., before adding that he was still waiting on their horse’s veterinarian.