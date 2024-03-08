PONTIAC, MICHIGAN - MARCH 7: James Crumbley, father of Oxford High School shooter Ethan Crumbley, re-enters the courtroom after a break on the first day of his trial on four counts of involuntary manslaughter for the deaths of four Oxford High School students who were shot and killed by his son, on March 7, 2024 at Oakland County Circuit Court in Pontiac, Michigan. Crumbley's wife Jennifer Crumbley was convicted on the same four counts at her trial last month, the first time in U.S. history that a parent was tried in relation to a mass school shooting that was committed by their child. (Photo by Bill Pugliano/Getty Images)
Video Ad Feedback
Hear the opening statements for Michigan school shooter's dad's trial
02:54 - Source: CNN
CNN  — 

The manslaughter trial of James Crumbley continues in a Michigan courtroom Friday, just weeks after his wife, Jennifer, was convicted in relation to their son’s mass shooting at Oxford High School in 2021. Their son, Ethan Crumbley, killed four students and wounded seven others. Here are the latest developments:

Using cell phone data, forensic analyst Edward Wagrowski outlined James Crumbley’s actions leading up to the school shooting during testimony Thursday.

James Crumbley dropped his son off at school at 7:46 a.m. before returning home at 8:04 a.m., Wagrowski testified. By 9:04 a.m., location data showed the father at the horse barn, the analyst said.

At 9:33 a.m., Jennifer Crumbley messaged her husband saying “CALL NOW. Emergency” and then sent him photos of the math worksheet their son had drawn on, according to messages shown in court.

That morning, a teacher found a drawing from Ethan showing a gun and a person bleeding along with the phrases “the thoughts won’t stop help me,” “blood everywhere” and “my life is useless,” prosecutors have said.

Forensic analyst Ed Wagrowski looks over text messages while on the stand in an Oakland County courtroom Friday in Pontiac, Michigan.
Forensic analyst Ed Wagrowski looks over text messages while on the stand in an Oakland County courtroom Friday in Pontiac, Michigan.
Carlos Osorio/Pool/AP

“My god. WTF,” James Crumbley responded at 9:44 a.m., before adding that he was still waiting on their horse’s veterinarian.