Mob of hopping kangaroos invade Australian golf course

That applies even to the joeys (young kangaroos), who are first born the size of a peanut before they clamber up their mother's fur and into her pouch, where they slowly develop over a roughly nine-month stay. "When they're born the first thing they see, when they put their little faces out through the pouch, is golfers," Anglesea club board member Marg Lacey tells CNN. "The little babies grow up with golf and they know nothing else except that these people walk past all day and they're not going to bother us."

Steve Storm / Anglesea Golf Club