Mob of hopping kangaroos invade Australian golf course

Australian golfers quickly grow accustomed to sharing the fairways with a range of wildlife. Among the most common, the country's iconic animal, the kangaroo (pictured at Lake Karrinyup Country Club in Perth, 2013). Scroll through the gallery to see more.
Paul Kane/Getty Images
More than 300 eastern grey kangaroos live on site at Anglesea Golf Club in Victoria. The marsupials have very little interest in golf though, content to sit and watch players as they pass by.
Anglesea Golf Club
That applies even to the joeys (young kangaroos), who are first born the size of a peanut before they clamber up their mother's fur and into her pouch, where they slowly develop over a roughly nine-month stay. "When they're born the first thing they see, when they put their little faces out through the pouch, is golfers," Anglesea club board member Marg Lacey tells CNN. "The little babies grow up with golf and they know nothing else except that these people walk past all day and they're not going to bother us."
Steve Storm / Anglesea Golf Club
Tiger Woods and his Australian playing partner Aaron Baddeley are pursued by black swans at the 2011 Australian Open in Sydney.
David Cannon/David Cannon Collection/Getty Images
A venomous red-bellied black snake was found tucked inside the second hole at The Coast Golf Club in Sydney, Australia in January 2023.
The Coast Golf Club/Instagram
An official greets a budgie at the 2014 Australian Masters in Melbourne.
Michael Dodge/Getty Images
South Korean star Ko Jin-Young continues the champion's tradition of posing with a koala after winning the Women's Australian Open at Kooyonga Golf Club in Adelaide, 2018.
Daniel Kalisz/Getty Images
Koalas, another of Australia's iconic marsupials, spend most of their time sleeping and feeding in eucalyptus trees. Occasionally though, they venture down to watch some golf, like this one at the ISPS Handa Vic Open in Geelong, 2020.
Jack Thomas/Getty Images
Two ibis birds look on as Australian Geoff Ogilvy lines up a putt during the 2017 Australian Open in Sydney.